Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 71, Missouri Valley 36

Alburnett 92, Starmont 12

Ames 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 47

Ar-We-Va, Westside 60, Woodbine 53

Ballard 73, Carlisle 42

Bedford 79, Nodaway Valley 48

Belle Plaine 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 24

Bellevue 64, Anamosa 55

Bettendorf 41, Pleasant Valley 35

Bishop Garrigan 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39

Bondurant Farrar 58, Boone 42

Burlington 61, Keokuk 45

Burlington Notre Dame 54, Holy Trinity 42

Calamus-Wheatland 74, Lisbon 65

Carroll 65, Winterset 52

Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Camanche 50

Cedar Falls 84, Iowa City Liberty High School 78

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 77, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40

Cedar Rapids, Washington 68, Dubuque, Hempstead 29

Center Point-Urbana 78, South Tama County, Tama 44

Central Decatur, Leon 54, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 39

Central Elkader 56, Postville 52

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 78, Boyden-Hull 57

Charles City 81, Forest City 70

Clarke, Osceola 72, Davis County, Bloomfield 57

Clear Creek-Amana 83, Vinton-Shellsburg 77

Clear Lake 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23

Colo-NESCO 64, GMG, Garwin 39

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35

Danville 47, Van Buren, Keosauqua 19

Davenport, West 77, Davenport, Central 68

Decorah 86, Denver 48

Denison-Schleswig 69, Harlan 63, OT

Des Moines, Roosevelt 51, Marshalltown 44

Dike-New Hartford 62, Oelwein 48

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Riceville 44

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Ankeny 49

Dubuque, Senior 68, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20

Dunkerton 51, Janesville 48

East Buchanan, Winthrop 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 39

East Mills 68, Stanton 60

East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 46

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 64, Chariton 38

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 50

Fort Madison 69, Clark County, Mo. 34

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 83, Aplington-Parkersburg 80

Glenwood 74, Creston 72

Glidden-Ralston 59, Paton-Churdan 42

Grundy Center 68, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, OT

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 51

Hinton 50, Akron-Westfield 48

Hudson 85, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41

Humboldt 89, Algona 85

Indianola 67, Oskaloosa 44

Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49

Jesup 84, East Marshall, LeGrand 36

Keota 63, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52

Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 36

LeMars 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49

Lenox 64, Southwest Valley 49

Linn-Mar, Marion 73, Iowa City High 58

Louisa-Muscatine 60, Lone Tree 57

Lynnville-Sully 59, H-L-V, Victor 29

MFL-Mar-Mac 68, North Fayette Valley 51

MOC-Floyd Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 68

Madrid 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 42

Maquoketa 68, Northeast, Goose Lake 62

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 72, Springville 32

Marion 68, Solon 58

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Durant-Bennett 54

Montezuma 72, Colfax-Mingo 36

Monticello 48, Beckman, Dyersville 47

Mount Vernon 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 65

Muscatine 88, Clinton 52

New London 61, Mediapolis 49

Newell-Fonda 75, Emmetsburg 44

Newman Catholic, Mason City 80, Rockford 34

Newton 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 52

North Linn, Troy Mills 81, Central City 33

North Mahaska, New Sharon 76, B-G-M 40

North Nodaway, Mo. 56, Essex 37

North Polk, Alleman 68, ADM, Adel 65

North Scott, Eldridge 54, Central Clinton, DeWitt 45

North Tama, Traer 61, Collins-Maxwell 29

North Union 67, Belmond-Klemme 34

Norwalk 67, Pella Christian 51

OA-BCIG 55, IKM-Manning 47

Okoboji, Milford 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 34

Osage 67, North Butler, Greene 50

PAC-LM 68, Southeast Valley 54

Panorama, Panora 73, Martensdale-St. Marys 43

Pathway Christian 59, Unity Christian, Ill. 43

Pekin 52, Hillcrest Academy 49

Regina, Iowa City 66, Tipton 52

Riverside, Oakland 60, Audubon 40

Rock Valley 42, George-Little Rock 33

Roland-Story, Story City 79, Perry 25

Saint Ansgar 46, Nashua-Plainfield 41

Saydel 66, South Hamilton, Jewell 63

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, North 59

Sidney 70, Griswold 47

Sigourney 51, English Valleys, North English 40

Sioux Center 81, Sheldon 47

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 77, Alta-Aurelia 57

Sioux City, East 66, Sioux City, West 51

South Central Calhoun 79, West Bend-Mallard 55

South Hardin 79, Union Community, LaPorte City 75

South Winneshiek, Calmar 55, Kee, Lansing 40

Southeast Polk 59, Urbandale 56

St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, Harris-Lake Park 27

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 66, Ruthven-Ayrshire 25

Storm Lake 79, Cherokee, Washington 69

Tri-Center, Neola 54, Treynor 48

Tripoli 69, Clarksville 46

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 79, West Central, Maynard 47

Underwood 54, Logan-Magnolia 43

Unity Christian 69, South O’Brien, Paullina 57

WACO, Wayland 59, Highland, Riverside 11

Wahlert, Dubuque 78, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40

Wapello 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 41

Waukee 72, Ankeny Centennial 58

Wayne, Corydon 54, East Union, Afton 36

Webster City 55, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 36

West Branch 51, West Liberty 48

West Burlington 68, Central Lee, Donnellson 36

West Delaware, Manchester 66, Independence 60

West Fork, Sheffield 71, Central Springs 62

West Harrison, Mondamin 59, CAM, Anita 34

West Marshall, State Center 60, Nevada 54

Williamsburg 79, Benton Community 64

Bluegrass Conference Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Ankeny Christian Academy 78, Seymour 37

Melcher-Dallas 54, Murray 49

Moravia 67, Lamoni 26

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 73, Diagonal 26

