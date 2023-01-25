Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 71, Missouri Valley 36
Alburnett 92, Starmont 12
Ames 49, Des Moines, Lincoln 47
Ar-We-Va, Westside 60, Woodbine 53
Ballard 73, Carlisle 42
Bedford 79, Nodaway Valley 48
Belle Plaine 68, Tri-County, Thornburg 24
Bellevue 64, Anamosa 55
Bettendorf 41, Pleasant Valley 35
Bishop Garrigan 42, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 39
Bondurant Farrar 58, Boone 42
Burlington 61, Keokuk 45
Burlington Notre Dame 54, Holy Trinity 42
Calamus-Wheatland 74, Lisbon 65
Carroll 65, Winterset 52
Cascade,Western Dubuque 59, Camanche 50
Cedar Falls 84, Iowa City Liberty High School 78
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 77, Epworth, Western Dubuque 40
Cedar Rapids, Washington 68, Dubuque, Hempstead 29
Center Point-Urbana 78, South Tama County, Tama 44
Central Decatur, Leon 54, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 39
Central Elkader 56, Postville 52
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 78, Boyden-Hull 57
Charles City 81, Forest City 70
Clarke, Osceola 72, Davis County, Bloomfield 57
Clear Creek-Amana 83, Vinton-Shellsburg 77
Clear Lake 64, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 23
Colo-NESCO 64, GMG, Garwin 39
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 70, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 35
Danville 47, Van Buren, Keosauqua 19
Davenport, West 77, Davenport, Central 68
Decorah 86, Denver 48
Denison-Schleswig 69, Harlan 63, OT
Des Moines, Roosevelt 51, Marshalltown 44
Dike-New Hartford 62, Oelwein 48
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 56, Riceville 44
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 61, Ankeny 49
Dubuque, Senior 68, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 20
Dunkerton 51, Janesville 48
East Buchanan, Winthrop 56, Edgewood-Colesburg 39
East Mills 68, Stanton 60
East Sac County 51, Manson Northwest Webster 46
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 64, Chariton 38
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 56, Coon Rapids-Bayard 50
Fort Madison 69, Clark County, Mo. 34
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 83, Aplington-Parkersburg 80
Glenwood 74, Creston 72
Glidden-Ralston 59, Paton-Churdan 42
Grundy Center 68, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 66, OT
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 63, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 51
Hinton 50, Akron-Westfield 48
Hudson 85, Sumner-Fredericksburg 41
Humboldt 89, Algona 85
Indianola 67, Oskaloosa 44
Iowa Falls-Alden 57, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49
Jesup 84, East Marshall, LeGrand 36
Keota 63, Iowa Valley, Marengo 52
Lake Mills 77, Eagle Grove 36
LeMars 62, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 49
Lenox 64, Southwest Valley 49
Linn-Mar, Marion 73, Iowa City High 58
Louisa-Muscatine 60, Lone Tree 57
Lynnville-Sully 59, H-L-V, Victor 29
MFL-Mar-Mac 68, North Fayette Valley 51
MOC-Floyd Valley 75, West Lyon, Inwood 68
Madrid 70, West Central Valley, Stuart 42
Maquoketa 68, Northeast, Goose Lake 62
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 72, Springville 32
Marion 68, Solon 58
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 62, Durant-Bennett 54
Montezuma 72, Colfax-Mingo 36
Monticello 48, Beckman, Dyersville 47
Mount Vernon 66, Cedar Rapids Xavier 65
Muscatine 88, Clinton 52
New London 61, Mediapolis 49
Newell-Fonda 75, Emmetsburg 44
Newman Catholic, Mason City 80, Rockford 34
Newton 58, Dallas Center-Grimes 52
North Linn, Troy Mills 81, Central City 33
North Mahaska, New Sharon 76, B-G-M 40
North Nodaway, Mo. 56, Essex 37
North Polk, Alleman 68, ADM, Adel 65
North Scott, Eldridge 54, Central Clinton, DeWitt 45
North Tama, Traer 61, Collins-Maxwell 29
North Union 67, Belmond-Klemme 34
Norwalk 67, Pella Christian 51
OA-BCIG 55, IKM-Manning 47
Okoboji, Milford 68, Sibley-Ocheyedan 34
Osage 67, North Butler, Greene 50
PAC-LM 68, Southeast Valley 54
Panorama, Panora 73, Martensdale-St. Marys 43
Pathway Christian 59, Unity Christian, Ill. 43
Pekin 52, Hillcrest Academy 49
Regina, Iowa City 66, Tipton 52
Riverside, Oakland 60, Audubon 40
Rock Valley 42, George-Little Rock 33
Roland-Story, Story City 79, Perry 25
Saint Ansgar 46, Nashua-Plainfield 41
Saydel 66, South Hamilton, Jewell 63
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 62, Sioux City, North 59
Sidney 70, Griswold 47
Sigourney 51, English Valleys, North English 40
Sioux Center 81, Sheldon 47
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 77, Alta-Aurelia 57
Sioux City, East 66, Sioux City, West 51
South Central Calhoun 79, West Bend-Mallard 55
South Hardin 79, Union Community, LaPorte City 75
South Winneshiek, Calmar 55, Kee, Lansing 40
Southeast Polk 59, Urbandale 56
St. Mary’s, Remsen 70, Harris-Lake Park 27
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 66, Ruthven-Ayrshire 25
Storm Lake 79, Cherokee, Washington 69
Tri-Center, Neola 54, Treynor 48
Tripoli 69, Clarksville 46
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 79, West Central, Maynard 47
Underwood 54, Logan-Magnolia 43
Unity Christian 69, South O’Brien, Paullina 57
WACO, Wayland 59, Highland, Riverside 11
Wahlert, Dubuque 78, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 40
Wapello 53, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 41
Waukee 72, Ankeny Centennial 58
Wayne, Corydon 54, East Union, Afton 36
Webster City 55, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 36
West Branch 51, West Liberty 48
West Burlington 68, Central Lee, Donnellson 36
West Delaware, Manchester 66, Independence 60
West Fork, Sheffield 71, Central Springs 62
West Harrison, Mondamin 59, CAM, Anita 34
West Marshall, State Center 60, Nevada 54
Williamsburg 79, Benton Community 64
Bluegrass Conference Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Ankeny Christian Academy 78, Seymour 37
Melcher-Dallas 54, Murray 49
Moravia 67, Lamoni 26
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 73, Diagonal 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..