Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 78, Proctor 52
Alexandria 67, Fergus Falls 54
Avail Academy 66, United Christian 56
Barnesville 58, Pelican Rapids 48
Battle Lake 68, Hillcrest Lutheran 56
Bethlehem Academy 86, Glenville-Emmons 60
Bigfork 71, Greenway 55
Blackduck 58, Clearbrook-Gonvick 56
Blaine 90, Champlin Park 83
Brainerd 77, Sartell-St. Stephen 66
Caledonia 49, La Crescent 46
Cambridge-Isanti 100, Monticello 68
Carlton 89, Braham 61
Centennial 94, Coon Rapids 78
Chanhassen 86, St. Louis Park 73
Chatfield 75, Lewiston-Altura 53
Cherry 77, Northland 63
Chisholm 74, McGregor 54
Delano 79, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 42
Detroit Lakes 84, Moorhead 73
East Grand Forks 74, Bagley 29
Eastview 69, Apple Valley 37
Eden Prairie 82, East Ridge 62
Eden Valley-Watkins 72, Holdingford 53
Edina 70, Buffalo 43
Elk River 65, Rogers 61
Esko 62, Crosby-Ironton 57
Exploration 68, Hmong Academy 61
Farmington 52, Rosemount 36
Fertile-Beltrami 79, Red Lake County 67
Foley 65, Rush City 63
Fosston 54, Cass Lake-Bena 47
Grand Rapids 89, Duluth Marshall 71
Hastings 87, Hill-Murray 64
Henning 76, Bertha-Hewitt 34
Hinckley-Finlayson 53, Barnum 49
Holy Family Catholic 93, Maranatha Christian 60
Hope Academy 78, LILA 48
Hopkins 86, St. Michael-Albertville 64
Jordan 64, Hutchinson 46
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 68, Fairmont 53
Lakeville North 63, Eagan 39
Lakeville South 59, Prior Lake 56
Legacy Christian 81, Heritage Christian Academy 55
Littlefork-Big Falls 69, Mesabi East 47
Mahtomedi 75, Simley 42
Mankato East 95, Albert Lea 75
Mankato Loyola 62, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 56
Mankato West 58, Red Wing 44
Maple Grove 78, Anoka 55
Math and Science Academy 82, Chesterton Academy 65
Mora 64, Pine City 51
Mountain Iron-Buhl 81, Ely 56
New Prague 78, Chaska 66
North Branch 82, Chisago Lakes 68
North Lakes Academy 70, Community of Peace 54
Norwood-Young America 71, Sibley East 69
Orono 58, Bloomington Jefferson 54
Osseo 51, Totino-Grace 43
Park (Cottage Grove) 82, Minnehaha Academy 69
Park Center 97, Andover 91
Parkers Prairie 56, Ashby 25
Pequot Lakes 68, Bemidji 57
Perham 80, Breckenridge 28
Pillager 60, Menahga 46
Pine River-Backus 74, Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 47
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 78, St. Charles 53
Princeton 85, Becker 58
Providence Academy 77, Breck 76
Robbinsdale Armstrong 72, Spring Lake Park 68
Rochester John Marshall 52, Owatonna 50
Rockford 82, Glencoe-Silver Lake 71
Rocori 64, St. Cloud Tech 60
Rushford-Peterson 48, Winona Cotter 45
Sacred Heart 87, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 75
Shakopee 69, Burnsville 55
South Ridge 89, Nashwauk-Keewatin 55
South St. Paul 84, North St. Paul 78
Southwest Minnesota Christian 87, Adrian/Ellsworth 78
St. James Area 86, Nicollet 40
St. Paul Academy 90, Christ’s Household of Faith 77
Stephen-Argyle 59, Kittson County Central 52
Stewartville 78, Cannon Falls 51
Tartan 62, Two Rivers 51
Thief River Falls 84, Mahnomen/Waubun 74
Upsala 68, Mille Lacs Co-op 37
Wadena-Deer Creek 76, Sebeka 53
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 68, Northern Freeze 54
Warroad 91, Roseau 55
Waseca 72, Pine Island 66
Watertown-Mayer 66, Annandale 57
Wayzata 89, Minnetonka 65
West Central 74, Benson 45
West Lutheran 69, Mounds Park Academy 60
Win-E-Mac 77, Crookston 61
Wrenshall 80, Ogilvie 73
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Border West vs. Rothsay, ppd.
Goodhue vs. Fillmore Central, ppd.
Kaleidoscope Charter vs. Nova Classical Academy, ppd.
Minnewaska vs. Melrose, ccd.
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey vs. Red Rock Central, ppd.
Northfield vs. Winona, ppd.
St. Croix Lutheran vs. Blake, ccd.
St. John’s Prep vs. PACT Charter, ccd.
Wabasso vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, ppd.
