Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alburnett 72, Springville 56
Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Denver 68
Davenport, West 62, Central Clinton, DeWitt 56
Dike-New Hartford 62, South Hardin 46
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, East Marshall, LeGrand 55
Grundy Center 65, AGWSR, Ackley 27
Holy Trinity 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 38
Knoxville 68, Albia 54
Moravia 58, Murray 38
North Linn, Troy Mills 57, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44
Pella 74, Oskaloosa 65
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 19
Solon 57, West Delaware, Manchester 36
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 55
West Branch 73, Durant-Bennett 39
Western Christian 69, Tea, S.D. 48
Western Valley Conference Tournament=
Consolation=
Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Siouxland Christian 38
Quarterfinal=
Lawton-Bronson 63, Ridge View 55
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fort Dodge vs. Des Moines, North, ppd. to Feb 12th.
North Tama, Traer vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.
