Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 72, Springville 56

Aplington-Parkersburg 81, Denver 68

Davenport, West 62, Central Clinton, DeWitt 56

Dike-New Hartford 62, South Hardin 46

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 74, East Marshall, LeGrand 55

Grundy Center 65, AGWSR, Ackley 27

Holy Trinity 64, Central Lee, Donnellson 38

Knoxville 68, Albia 54

Moravia 58, Murray 38

North Linn, Troy Mills 57, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 44

Pella 74, Oskaloosa 65

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 62, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 19

Solon 57, West Delaware, Manchester 36

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 58, Iowa Falls-Alden 55

West Branch 73, Durant-Bennett 39

Western Christian 69, Tea, S.D. 48

Western Valley Conference Tournament=

Consolation=

Woodbury Central, Moville 55, Siouxland Christian 38

Quarterfinal=

Lawton-Bronson 63, Ridge View 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Fort Dodge vs. Des Moines, North, ppd. to Feb 12th.

North Tama, Traer vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..