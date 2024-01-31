Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belt 75, Highwood 33
Big Timber 66, Roundup 32
Bigfork 61, Polson 41
Broadview-Lavina 80, Northern Cheyenne 67
Butte 62, Missoula Sentinel 54
Dillon 54, Hamilton 45
East Helena 59, Laurel 54
Great Falls Central 62, Hobson-Moore 51
Miles City 54, Baker 45
Missoula Hellgate 71, Missoula Big Sky 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..