Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belt 75, Highwood 33

Big Timber 66, Roundup 32

Bigfork 61, Polson 41

Broadview-Lavina 80, Northern Cheyenne 67

Butte 62, Missoula Sentinel 54

Dillon 54, Hamilton 45

East Helena 59, Laurel 54

Great Falls Central 62, Hobson-Moore 51

Miles City 54, Baker 45

Missoula Hellgate 71, Missoula Big Sky 50

