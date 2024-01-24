Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ames 57, Des Moines, Lincoln 22

Aplington-Parkersburg 55, Jesup 39

CAM, Anita 72, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 29

Carlisle 45, Ballard 34

Carroll 47, Winterset 43

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City, North 54

Davenport, North 74, Assumption, Davenport 44

Durant-Bennett 57, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, Chariton 50

Edgewood-Colesburg 61, East Buchanan, Winthrop 51

Harlan 62, Denison-Schleswig 36

Highland, Riverside 53, WACO, Wayland 49

Hinton 48, Akron-Westfield 28

IKM-Manning 65, Ar-We-Va, Westside 37

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Homer, Neb. 38

Le Mars 50, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 46

Lewis Central 57, Shenandoah 32

Lone Tree 53, Louisa-Muscatine 21

Lynnville-Sully 54, Colfax-Mingo 9

MFL-Mar-Mac 45, North Fayette Valley 43

Manson Northwest Webster 59, East Sac County 53

Montezuma 62, BGM 16

Muscatine 65, Clinton 39

Newell-Fonda 72, Emmetsburg 32

North Linn, Troy Mills 60, Central City 25

Regina, Iowa City 54, Tipton 27

Rock Valley 54, Unity Christian 42

Roland-Story, Story City 65, Greene County 12

Sioux City, East 72, Sioux City, West 50

Springville 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 101, Red Oak 22

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 42, Webster City 35

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 51, Harris-Lake Park 16

Trinity Christian 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43

Underwood 41, Logan-Magnolia 39

Wayne, Corydon 38, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21

West Lyon, Inwood 55, MOC-Floyd Valley 52

Wilton 62, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Davis County, Bloomfield vs. Clarke, Osceola, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Dubuque Senior vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.

Midland, Wyoming vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Pella Christian vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, ppd. to Jan 23rd.

Rockford vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City, ccd.

Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Okoboji, Milford, ccd.

Southwest Valley vs. Bedford, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ccd.

