Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ames 57, Des Moines, Lincoln 22
Aplington-Parkersburg 55, Jesup 39
CAM, Anita 72, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 29
Carlisle 45, Ballard 34
Carroll 47, Winterset 43
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 59, Sioux City, North 54
Davenport, North 74, Assumption, Davenport 44
Durant-Bennett 57, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 51
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 75, Chariton 50
Edgewood-Colesburg 61, East Buchanan, Winthrop 51
Harlan 62, Denison-Schleswig 36
Highland, Riverside 53, WACO, Wayland 49
Hinton 48, Akron-Westfield 28
IKM-Manning 65, Ar-We-Va, Westside 37
Kingsley-Pierson 63, Homer, Neb. 38
Le Mars 50, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 46
Lewis Central 57, Shenandoah 32
Lone Tree 53, Louisa-Muscatine 21
Lynnville-Sully 54, Colfax-Mingo 9
MFL-Mar-Mac 45, North Fayette Valley 43
Manson Northwest Webster 59, East Sac County 53
Montezuma 62, BGM 16
Muscatine 65, Clinton 39
Newell-Fonda 72, Emmetsburg 32
North Linn, Troy Mills 60, Central City 25
Regina, Iowa City 54, Tipton 27
Rock Valley 54, Unity Christian 42
Roland-Story, Story City 65, Greene County 12
Sioux City, East 72, Sioux City, West 50
Springville 45, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 39
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 101, Red Oak 22
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 42, Webster City 35
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 51, Harris-Lake Park 16
Trinity Christian 60, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 43
Underwood 41, Logan-Magnolia 39
Wayne, Corydon 38, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 21
West Lyon, Inwood 55, MOC-Floyd Valley 52
Wilton 62, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Davis County, Bloomfield vs. Clarke, Osceola, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Dubuque Senior vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.
Midland, Wyoming vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Pella Christian vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
Rockford vs. Newman Catholic, Mason City, ccd.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. Okoboji, Milford, ccd.
Southwest Valley vs. Bedford, ppd. to Feb 3rd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ccd.
