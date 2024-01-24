Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM 56, North Polk, Alleman 52

Ames 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 35

Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Jesup 60

Bishop Garrigan 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60

Cedar Falls 67, Iowa City Liberty 52

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 86, Epworth, Western Dubuque 39

Charles City 65, Forest City 60

Clear Creek-Amana 80, Vinton-Shellsburg 44

Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, Exira-EHK 51

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 75, Sioux City, North 55

Des Moines, North 76, Waterloo, East 74, OT

Des Moines, Roosevelt 52, Marshalltown 42

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 59, Riceville 39

Dunkerton 81, Janesville 63

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 90, Chariton 56

Edgewood-Colesburg 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43

GTRA 96, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 7

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Trinity Christian 49

Harlan 48, Denison-Schleswig 37

Holy Trinity 63, Notre Dame, Burlington 55

Hudson 75, Dike-New Hartford 40

Humboldt 98, Algona 62

Iowa City West 64, Waterloo, West 45

Keota 80, English Valleys, North English 28

Lake Mills 107, Eagle Grove 68

Lawton-Bronson 67, West Monona 51

Linn-Mar, Marion 68, Iowa City 56

Lynnville-Sully 74, Colfax-Mingo 24

MFL-Mar-Mac 49, North Fayette Valley 41

Madrid 67, Panorama, Panora 52

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 69, Springville 56

Meskwaki Settlement School 91, Baxter 41

Montezuma 51, BGM 50

Nevada 64, West Marshall, State Center 42

Newman Catholic, Mason City 80, Rockford 67

North Linn, Troy Mills 86, Central City 26

North Mahaska, New Sharon 98, H-L-V, Victor 56

North Union 88, Belmond-Klemme 26

OABCIG 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 52

Ogden 62, Woodward Academy 52

Pekin 51, Hillcrest 40

Pleasant Valley 49, Bettendorf 43

Pocahontas 75, Southeast Valley 65

Regina, Iowa City 68, Tipton 32

Riverside, Oakland 52, Audubon 36

Roland-Story, Story City 79, Greene County 44

Sidney 65, Griswold 51

Sioux Center 71, Sheldon 35

Sioux City, East 84, Sioux City, West 42

South Central Calhoun 58, West Bend-Mallard 40

South Hardin 79, AGWSR, Ackley 44

Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 56, Wayne, Corydon 48

St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 69, Harris-Lake Park 27

Underwood 72, Logan-Magnolia 44

Union Community, LaPorte City 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 43

Unity Christian 46, Rock Valley 40

Valley, West Des Moines 58, Johnston 52

Waukee 70, Ankeny Centennial 56

Waukee Northwest 85, Grand View Christian 48

Webster City 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 44

West Burlington 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 57

West Fork, Sheffield 74, Central Springs 43

West Harrison, Mondamin 65, Paton-Churdan 53

West Lyon, Inwood 75, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

Williamsburg 71, Benton Community 54

Wilton 82, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 63

Winterset 63, Carroll 58

Woodbine 64, Glidden-Ralston 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Anamosa vs. Bellevue, ppd.

Davis County, Bloomfield vs. Clarke, Osceola, ppd. to Jan 25th.

Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. Tri-County, Thornburg, ppd.

Keokuk vs. West Hancock, Britt, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Maquoketa vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Central Decatur, Leon, ppd.

Midland, Wyoming vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ppd. to Jan 24th.

Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Dubuque Senior, ppd. to Feb 12th.

Southwest Valley vs. Bedford, ppd. to Feb 3rd.

Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..