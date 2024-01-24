Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
ADM 56, North Polk, Alleman 52
Ames 56, Des Moines, Lincoln 35
Aplington-Parkersburg 70, Jesup 60
Bishop Garrigan 62, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 60
Cedar Falls 67, Iowa City Liberty 52
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 86, Epworth, Western Dubuque 39
Charles City 65, Forest City 60
Clear Creek-Amana 80, Vinton-Shellsburg 44
Coon Rapids-Bayard 55, Exira-EHK 51
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 75, Sioux City, North 55
Des Moines, North 76, Waterloo, East 74, OT
Des Moines, Roosevelt 52, Marshalltown 42
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 59, Riceville 39
Dunkerton 81, Janesville 63
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 90, Chariton 56
Edgewood-Colesburg 48, East Buchanan, Winthrop 43
GTRA 96, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 7
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 62, Trinity Christian 49
Harlan 48, Denison-Schleswig 37
Holy Trinity 63, Notre Dame, Burlington 55
Hudson 75, Dike-New Hartford 40
Humboldt 98, Algona 62
Iowa City West 64, Waterloo, West 45
Keota 80, English Valleys, North English 28
Lake Mills 107, Eagle Grove 68
Lawton-Bronson 67, West Monona 51
Linn-Mar, Marion 68, Iowa City 56
Lynnville-Sully 74, Colfax-Mingo 24
MFL-Mar-Mac 49, North Fayette Valley 41
Madrid 67, Panorama, Panora 52
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 69, Springville 56
Meskwaki Settlement School 91, Baxter 41
Montezuma 51, BGM 50
Nevada 64, West Marshall, State Center 42
Newman Catholic, Mason City 80, Rockford 67
North Linn, Troy Mills 86, Central City 26
North Mahaska, New Sharon 98, H-L-V, Victor 56
North Union 88, Belmond-Klemme 26
OABCIG 67, Woodbury Central, Moville 52
Ogden 62, Woodward Academy 52
Pekin 51, Hillcrest 40
Pleasant Valley 49, Bettendorf 43
Pocahontas 75, Southeast Valley 65
Regina, Iowa City 68, Tipton 32
Riverside, Oakland 52, Audubon 36
Roland-Story, Story City 79, Greene County 44
Sidney 65, Griswold 51
Sioux Center 71, Sheldon 35
Sioux City, East 84, Sioux City, West 42
South Central Calhoun 58, West Bend-Mallard 40
South Hardin 79, AGWSR, Ackley 44
Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 56, Wayne, Corydon 48
St. Mary’s High School, Remsen 69, Harris-Lake Park 27
Underwood 72, Logan-Magnolia 44
Union Community, LaPorte City 62, Sumner-Fredericksburg 43
Unity Christian 46, Rock Valley 40
Valley, West Des Moines 58, Johnston 52
Waukee 70, Ankeny Centennial 56
Waukee Northwest 85, Grand View Christian 48
Webster City 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 44
West Burlington 60, Central Lee, Donnellson 57
West Fork, Sheffield 74, Central Springs 43
West Harrison, Mondamin 65, Paton-Churdan 53
West Lyon, Inwood 75, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
Williamsburg 71, Benton Community 54
Wilton 82, Prince of Peace Catholic, Clinton 63
Winterset 63, Carroll 58
Woodbine 64, Glidden-Ralston 39
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Anamosa vs. Bellevue, ppd.
Davis County, Bloomfield vs. Clarke, Osceola, ppd. to Jan 25th.
Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. Tri-County, Thornburg, ppd.
Keokuk vs. West Hancock, Britt, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Maquoketa vs. Northeast, Goose Lake, ppd.
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Central Decatur, Leon, ppd.
Midland, Wyoming vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ppd. to Jan 24th.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Dubuque Senior, ppd. to Feb 12th.
Southwest Valley vs. Bedford, ppd. to Feb 3rd.
Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls vs. BCLUW, Conrad, ccd.
