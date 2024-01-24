Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 67, Detroit Lakes 64
Annandale 80, Glencoe-Silver Lake 50
Apple Valley 60, Eastview 58
Ashby 73, Underwood 58
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 72, Royalton 56
Barnesville 63, Minnewaska 51
Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 96, Maple Lake 66
Benilde-St Margaret’s 63, Chanhassen 58
Blake 85, St Paul Academy 69
Blooming Prairie 84, Hayfield 42
Brainerd 78, Duluth East 62
Brandon-Evansville 58, Parkers Prairie 50
Caledonia 77, St. Charles 38
Cass Lake-Bena 110, Laporte 52
Champlin Park 94, Andover 73
Chaska 79, Bloomington Jefferson 67
Cherry 100, Nashwauk-Keewatin 28
Cloquet 82, Proctor 37
Community of Peace 51, International School 42
Cromwell 94, Northland 65
Crookston 68, Frazee 58
DeLaSalle 67, Fridley 50
Duluth Denfeld 88, Hermantown 84
East Central 77, Braham 34
East Grand Forks 70, Thief River Falls 63
Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Paynesville 41
Edina 57, St Michael-Albertville 41
Ely 67, Carlton-Wrenshall 56
Esko 86, Aitkin 27
Fairmont 67, St. Clair 45
Fosston 59, Lake Park-Audubon 47
Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 83, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 77
HLWW 78, Litchfield 52
Hastings 72, North St Paul 62
Heritage Christian Academy 76, United Christian 51
Hope Academy 87, St John’s 49
Hopkins 80, Wayzata 69
JWP 80, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 48
Kelliher-Northome 70, Blackduck 55
Kimball 60, Holdingford 48
LCWM 95, GHEC 47
Lake City 56, Byron 41
Lakeville North 79, Eagan 45
LeSueur-Henderson 85, Central 82
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, Sibley East 48
Lewiston-Altura 62, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 57
Little Falls 65, Rocori 62
Littlefork-Big Falls 81, Chisholm 64
Madelia 58, Mankato Loyola 54
Mahtomedi 72, Simley 35
Mankato West 110, Albert Lea 46
Maple River 70, NRHEG 60
Marshall 84, Windom 62
Martin County West 73, Nicollet 59
Menahga 42, Henning 3
Mesabi East 62, Cook County 49
Mille Lacs 53, Floodwood 33
Minnetonka 92, Eden Prairie 87
Monticello 71, Becker 61
Mountain Iron-Buhl 80, Greenway 73
Murray County Central 81, Lakeview 42
NCEUH 82, Climax-Fisher 66
New Ulm Cathedral 66, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 53
North Branch 55, St. Francis 53
Park Center 83, Maple Grove 65
Park Christian 74, Win-E-Mac 71
Pequot Lakes 47, Crosby-Ironton 35
Pillager 55, Bertha-Hewitt 53
Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, Rochester STEM 20
Princeton 74, Zimmerman 64
Prior Lake 75, Lakeville South 73
Randolph 68, Bethlehem Academy 62
Red Lake County Central 80, Kittson Central 66
Robbinsdale Armstrong 87, Blaine 69
Rochester Century 79, Austin 53
Rochester Lourdes 53, Pine Island 49
Rogers 53, Elk River 51
Sauk Centre 79, Benson 48
Shakopee 67, Burnsville 54
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Wabasso 68
South St. Paul 71, Hill-Murray 61
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 77, Hutchinson 62
Spring Lake Park 84, Coon Rapids 73
Springfield 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 57
St Louis Park 65, New Prague 51
St. Anthony 74, Bloomington Kennedy 37
St. Paul Humboldt 80, Washington Tech 67
St. Paul Johnson 80, St. Paul Como Park 39
St. Peter 79, Waseca 77
St. Thomas Academy 78, Holy Angels 62
Stewartville 78, Cannon Falls 61
Tartan 89, Two Rivers 48
Totino-Grace 83, Osseo 60
Tri-City United 75, Mayer Lutheran 73
Waconia 87, Orono 73
Wadena-Deer Creek 75, Verndale 56
Watertown-Mayer 55, Rockford 52
West Central 68, Melrose 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Liberty Classical vs. Venture Academy, ccd.
