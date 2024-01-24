Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 67, Detroit Lakes 64

Annandale 80, Glencoe-Silver Lake 50

Apple Valley 60, Eastview 58

Ashby 73, Underwood 58

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 72, Royalton 56

Barnesville 63, Minnewaska 51

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 96, Maple Lake 66

Benilde-St Margaret’s 63, Chanhassen 58

Blake 85, St Paul Academy 69

Blooming Prairie 84, Hayfield 42

Brainerd 78, Duluth East 62

Brandon-Evansville 58, Parkers Prairie 50

Caledonia 77, St. Charles 38

Cass Lake-Bena 110, Laporte 52

Champlin Park 94, Andover 73

Chaska 79, Bloomington Jefferson 67

Cherry 100, Nashwauk-Keewatin 28

Cloquet 82, Proctor 37

Community of Peace 51, International School 42

Cromwell 94, Northland 65

Crookston 68, Frazee 58

DeLaSalle 67, Fridley 50

Duluth Denfeld 88, Hermantown 84

East Central 77, Braham 34

East Grand Forks 70, Thief River Falls 63

Eden Valley-Watkins 54, Paynesville 41

Edina 57, St Michael-Albertville 41

Ely 67, Carlton-Wrenshall 56

Esko 86, Aitkin 27

Fairmont 67, St. Clair 45

Fosston 59, Lake Park-Audubon 47

Goodridge-Grygla-Gatzke 83, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 77

HLWW 78, Litchfield 52

Hastings 72, North St Paul 62

Heritage Christian Academy 76, United Christian 51

Hope Academy 87, St John’s 49

Hopkins 80, Wayzata 69

JWP 80, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 48

Kelliher-Northome 70, Blackduck 55

Kimball 60, Holdingford 48

LCWM 95, GHEC 47

Lake City 56, Byron 41

Lakeville North 79, Eagan 45

LeSueur-Henderson 85, Central 82

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 72, Sibley East 48

Lewiston-Altura 62, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 57

Little Falls 65, Rocori 62

Littlefork-Big Falls 81, Chisholm 64

Madelia 58, Mankato Loyola 54

Mahtomedi 72, Simley 35

Mankato West 110, Albert Lea 46

Maple River 70, NRHEG 60

Marshall 84, Windom 62

Martin County West 73, Nicollet 59

Menahga 42, Henning 3

Mesabi East 62, Cook County 49

Mille Lacs 53, Floodwood 33

Minnetonka 92, Eden Prairie 87

Monticello 71, Becker 61

Mountain Iron-Buhl 80, Greenway 73

Murray County Central 81, Lakeview 42

NCEUH 82, Climax-Fisher 66

New Ulm Cathedral 66, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 53

North Branch 55, St. Francis 53

Park Center 83, Maple Grove 65

Park Christian 74, Win-E-Mac 71

Pequot Lakes 47, Crosby-Ironton 35

Pillager 55, Bertha-Hewitt 53

Plainview-Elgin-Millville 66, Rochester STEM 20

Princeton 74, Zimmerman 64

Prior Lake 75, Lakeville South 73

Randolph 68, Bethlehem Academy 62

Red Lake County Central 80, Kittson Central 66

Robbinsdale Armstrong 87, Blaine 69

Rochester Century 79, Austin 53

Rochester Lourdes 53, Pine Island 49

Rogers 53, Elk River 51

Sauk Centre 79, Benson 48

Shakopee 67, Burnsville 54

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 82, Wabasso 68

South St. Paul 71, Hill-Murray 61

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 77, Hutchinson 62

Spring Lake Park 84, Coon Rapids 73

Springfield 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 57

St Louis Park 65, New Prague 51

St. Anthony 74, Bloomington Kennedy 37

St. Paul Humboldt 80, Washington Tech 67

St. Paul Johnson 80, St. Paul Como Park 39

St. Peter 79, Waseca 77

St. Thomas Academy 78, Holy Angels 62

Stewartville 78, Cannon Falls 61

Tartan 89, Two Rivers 48

Totino-Grace 83, Osseo 60

Tri-City United 75, Mayer Lutheran 73

Waconia 87, Orono 73

Wadena-Deer Creek 75, Verndale 56

Watertown-Mayer 55, Rockford 52

West Central 68, Melrose 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Liberty Classical vs. Venture Academy, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..