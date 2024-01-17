Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Albert Lea 2, Rochester Mayo 1

Alexandria 3, Brainerd 2

Austin 4, Worthington 1

Bloomington Kennedy 3, Hopkins 2

Breck 7, Blake 4

Chisago Lakes 5, Cambridge-Isanti 4

Dodge County 9, South St. Paul 0

Duluth East 2, Duluth Denfeld 1, OT

Duluth Marshall 9, Greenway 2

East Grand Forks 4, Roseau 4, OT

Eastview 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 4, OT

Ely 4, International Falls 3

Grand Rapids 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2, OT

Hermantown 8, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Hill-Murray 3, Stillwater 1

Holy Family Catholic 3, Holy Angels 1

La Crescent-Hokah 10, Faribault 2

Lake of the Woods 6, Bagley/Fosston 2

Lakeville North 4, Farmington 1

Lakeville South 2, Prior Lake 1

Little Falls 5, Northern Lakes 2

Marshall 8, Redwood Valley 1

Minneapolis 2, Waconia 1

Monticello 4, Pine City 1

Moorhead 7, St. Cloud 1

Moose Lake Area 5, Spooner, Wis. 3

New Prague 6, Luverne 5

Park Rapids 10, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Princeton 5, Northern 1

Red Lake Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 2

Red Wing 2, Mankato West 2, OT

Rock Ridge 10, North Shore Storm 0

Rosemount 7, Eagan 2

St Michael-Albertville 6, Buffalo 5

St Paul Academy 4, Providence Academy 3

Thief River Falls 14, Kittson County Central 0

White Bear Lake 3, Forest Lake 0

Willmar 2, MBA 1

