Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 2, Rochester Mayo 1
Alexandria 3, Brainerd 2
Austin 4, Worthington 1
Bloomington Kennedy 3, Hopkins 2
Breck 7, Blake 4
Chisago Lakes 5, Cambridge-Isanti 4
Dodge County 9, South St. Paul 0
Duluth East 2, Duluth Denfeld 1, OT
Duluth Marshall 9, Greenway 2
East Grand Forks 4, Roseau 4, OT
Eastview 4, Cretin-Derham Hall 4, OT
Ely 4, International Falls 3
Grand Rapids 3, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 2, OT
Hermantown 8, Hibbing/Chisholm 1
Hill-Murray 3, Stillwater 1
Holy Family Catholic 3, Holy Angels 1
La Crescent-Hokah 10, Faribault 2
Lake of the Woods 6, Bagley/Fosston 2
Lakeville North 4, Farmington 1
Lakeville South 2, Prior Lake 1
Little Falls 5, Northern Lakes 2
Marshall 8, Redwood Valley 1
Minneapolis 2, Waconia 1
Monticello 4, Pine City 1
Moorhead 7, St. Cloud 1
Moose Lake Area 5, Spooner, Wis. 3
New Prague 6, Luverne 5
Park Rapids 10, Wadena-Deer Creek 0
Princeton 5, Northern 1
Red Lake Falls 4, Detroit Lakes 2
Red Wing 2, Mankato West 2, OT
Rock Ridge 10, North Shore Storm 0
Rosemount 7, Eagan 2
St Michael-Albertville 6, Buffalo 5
St Paul Academy 4, Providence Academy 3
Thief River Falls 14, Kittson County Central 0
White Bear Lake 3, Forest Lake 0
Willmar 2, MBA 1
