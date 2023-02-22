Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Appleton East 71, Hortonville 69

Arrowhead 88, Marquette University 74

Auburndale 65, Loyal 30

Baldwin-Woodville 59, Altoona 43

Baraboo 64, Mauston 44

Elmwood/Plum City 53, Elk Mound 42

Fox Valley Lutheran 81, Luxemburg-Casco 48

Green Bay West 51, Mishicot 46

Hamilton 61, Kettle Moraine 47

Hurley 78, South Shore 70

Janesville Craig 79, Madison East 69

Kimberly 88, Appleton West 77

Ladysmith 93, Hayward 57

Lake Mills 74, Elkhorn Area 50

Lakeland 68, Ashland 35

Lakeside Lutheran 72, St. John’s NW Military Academy 58

Little Chute 53, Marinette 46

Luck 64, Lake Holcombe 60

Madison Memorial 71, Sun Prairie 64

Middleton 76, Verona Area 70, OT

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 95, Milwaukee Hamilton 86

Milwaukee King 69, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 44

Monona Grove 70, Watertown 51

Montello 51, Rio 48

Muskego 65, Franklin 55

Neenah 75, Oshkosh West 62

Northwestern 62, Rice Lake 49

Oregon 77, Sauk Prairie 56

Pewaukee 99, Milwaukee Academy of Science 95, OT

Platteville 60, Richland Center 41

Shawano 65, Merrill 42

Stoughton 56, Monroe 36

Sun Prairie West 82, Madison La Follette 72

Superior 74, Eau Claire North 56

Waukesha South 68, Menomonee Falls 55

