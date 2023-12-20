Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Benilde-St Margaret’s 1, Holy Angels 0

Detroit Lakes 6, MBA 1

Eden Prairie 7, Marshall 0

Forest Lake 3, East Ridge 1

Mankato East 9, Mankato West 0

Mound Westonka/SWC 8, Waconia 1

Prior Lake 4, Shakopee 1

Rogers 6, Owatonna 4

Wayzata 3, Alexandria 2

Willmar 5, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 0

Windom 6, Austin 1

