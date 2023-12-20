Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Benilde-St Margaret’s 1, Holy Angels 0
Detroit Lakes 6, MBA 1
Eden Prairie 7, Marshall 0
Forest Lake 3, East Ridge 1
Mankato East 9, Mankato West 0
Mound Westonka/SWC 8, Waconia 1
Prior Lake 4, Shakopee 1
Rogers 6, Owatonna 4
Wayzata 3, Alexandria 2
Willmar 5, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 0
Windom 6, Austin 1
