Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 58, Hinckley-Finlayson 45

Andover 62, St. Paul Central 54

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 68, Benson 39

Bemidji 74, Park Rapids 68

Bertha-Hewitt 63, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 27

Bethlehem Academy 47, Hayfield 43

Columbia Heights 94, Hiawatha 61

Crosby-Ironton 70, Grand Rapids 55

Hancock 59, Battle Lake 48

Henning 77, Brandon-Evansville 51

Hill City 73, Blackduck 63

Lakeville North 83, Shakopee 78

Lewiston-Altura 91, Rochester STEM 43

Madelia 61, GHEC 49

Maranatha 86, Minneapolis Edison 56

Melrose 71, West Central 70

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, GFW 65

Montevideo 78, New London-Spicer 71

Northern 77, Fertile-Beltrami 68

Red Lake County Central 71, Cass Lake-Bena 61

Roseville 73, Mounds View 70

Sauk Centre 68, Kimball 31

Totino-Grace 82, Park Center 72

Underwood 66, Rothsay 50

Wabasha-Kellogg 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49

Warroad 112, Lake of the Woods 41

