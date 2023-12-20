Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 58, Hinckley-Finlayson 45
Andover 62, St. Paul Central 54
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 68, Benson 39
Bemidji 74, Park Rapids 68
Bertha-Hewitt 63, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 27
Bethlehem Academy 47, Hayfield 43
Columbia Heights 94, Hiawatha 61
Crosby-Ironton 70, Grand Rapids 55
Hancock 59, Battle Lake 48
Henning 77, Brandon-Evansville 51
Hill City 73, Blackduck 63
Lakeville North 83, Shakopee 78
Lewiston-Altura 91, Rochester STEM 43
Madelia 61, GHEC 49
Maranatha 86, Minneapolis Edison 56
Melrose 71, West Central 70
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 80, GFW 65
Montevideo 78, New London-Spicer 71
Northern 77, Fertile-Beltrami 68
Red Lake County Central 71, Cass Lake-Bena 61
Roseville 73, Mounds View 70
Sauk Centre 68, Kimball 31
Totino-Grace 82, Park Center 72
Underwood 66, Rothsay 50
Wabasha-Kellogg 59, Kenyon-Wanamingo 49
Warroad 112, Lake of the Woods 41
