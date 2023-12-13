Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria City, Va. 75, Grace Brethren Christian School 38

Allegany 55, North Star, Pa. 32

Atholton 38, Meade 35

Baltimore Douglass 64, Central 36

Bohemia Manor 45, Harford Christian 19

Cambridge/SD 57, Kent County 24

DuVal 58, Hyattsville Northwestern 29

Frederick 50, South Hagerstown 5

Gwynn Park 60, Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 16

Holton Arms 45, Madeira School, Va. 35

Kent Island 65, North Dorchester 17

Linganore 70, Thomas Johnson 16

Nandua, Va. 49, Salisbury Christian School 36

North Caroline 62, Saint Michaels 7

Parkside 79, Mardela 4

St. John’s Catholic Prep 58, Dunbar 32

Surrattsville 65, Potomac 2

Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 42, Bishop Walsh 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..