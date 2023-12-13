Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Bagley/Fosston 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3

Bemidji 3, Brainerd 1, OT

Benilde-St Margaret’s 7, Chaska 1

Chanhassen 4, St. Thomas Academy 0

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Proctor 3

Delano 4, Southwest Christian/Richfield 3, OT

Eagan 2, Farmington 1

Eastview 4, Prior Lake 1

Ely 3, International Falls 2

Fairmont 6, Worthington 5

Forest Lake 6, Northern 1

Gentry 4, St. Cloud 2

Hastings 1, New Prague 0

Hermantown 3, Duluth Marshall 0

Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Greenway 0

Hill-Murray 3, Mahtomedi 1

Holy Angels 4, Blaine 1

Holy Family Catholic 7, Hutchinson 0

La Crescent 9, West Salem, Wis. 1

Lake of the Woods 6, Fort Frances, Ontario 4

Lakeville South 4, Lakeville North 1

Luverne 9, Windom 4

Minneapolis 4, Providence Academy 1

Moorhead 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 3, OT

Moose Lake Area 4, Spooner, Wis. 2

Mora/Milaca 3, WSFLG, Wis. 2

Mound Westonka 3, Waconia 2, OT

New Ulm 6, Waseca 1

Northfield 6, Monticello 3

Owatonna 6, Red Wing 1

Park Rapids 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 3

Red Lake Falls 10, Kittson Central 3

River Lakes 5, Pine City 2

Rochester Mayo 5, Faribault 1

Rock Ridge 3, Duluth Denfeld 1

Rosemount 4, Mounds View 1

Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Fergus Falls 4, OT

Shakopee 5, Apple Valley/Burnsville 4, OT

South St. Paul 4, St. Paul Johnson 1

Spring Lake Park 9, Osseo 5

St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Alexandria 0

Superior, Wis. 5, North Shore Storm 1

Tartan 2, Simley 1

Totino-Grace 3, St Michael-Albertville 2

Willmar 5, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2

