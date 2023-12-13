Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Bagley/Fosston 4, Wadena-Deer Creek 3
Bemidji 3, Brainerd 1, OT
Benilde-St Margaret’s 7, Chaska 1
Chanhassen 4, St. Thomas Academy 0
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Proctor 3
Delano 4, Southwest Christian/Richfield 3, OT
Eagan 2, Farmington 1
Eastview 4, Prior Lake 1
Ely 3, International Falls 2
Fairmont 6, Worthington 5
Forest Lake 6, Northern 1
Gentry 4, St. Cloud 2
Hastings 1, New Prague 0
Hermantown 3, Duluth Marshall 0
Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Greenway 0
Hill-Murray 3, Mahtomedi 1
Holy Angels 4, Blaine 1
Holy Family Catholic 7, Hutchinson 0
La Crescent 9, West Salem, Wis. 1
Lake of the Woods 6, Fort Frances, Ontario 4
Lakeville South 4, Lakeville North 1
Luverne 9, Windom 4
Minneapolis 4, Providence Academy 1
Moorhead 3, Sartell-St. Stephen 3, OT
Moose Lake Area 4, Spooner, Wis. 2
Mora/Milaca 3, WSFLG, Wis. 2
Mound Westonka 3, Waconia 2, OT
New Ulm 6, Waseca 1
Northfield 6, Monticello 3
Owatonna 6, Red Wing 1
Park Rapids 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton, N.D. 3
Red Lake Falls 10, Kittson Central 3
River Lakes 5, Pine City 2
Rochester Mayo 5, Faribault 1
Rock Ridge 3, Duluth Denfeld 1
Rosemount 4, Mounds View 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 5, Fergus Falls 4, OT
Shakopee 5, Apple Valley/Burnsville 4, OT
South St. Paul 4, St. Paul Johnson 1
Spring Lake Park 9, Osseo 5
St. Cloud Cathedral 2, Alexandria 0
Superior, Wis. 5, North Shore Storm 1
Tartan 2, Simley 1
Totino-Grace 3, St Michael-Albertville 2
Willmar 5, Prairie Centre Blue Devils 2
___
