Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AGWSR, Ackley 67, East Marshall, LeGrand 32

Alburnett 64, Starmont 7

Assumption, Davenport 37, Clinton 21

Bishop Garrigan 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28

Bondurant Farrar 62, Boone 26

CAM, Anita 66, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41

Calamus-Wheatland 56, Lisbon 29

Carlisle 59, Ballard 39

Chariton 54, Knoxville 45

Clarinda 67, Grand View Christian 34

Dike-New Hartford 64, Aplington-Parkersburg 26

Edgewood-Colesburg High School 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 57

Exira-EHK 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Sidney 18

Harlan 66, Glenwood 44

Harris-Lake Park 45, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 38

Hinton 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 13

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Atlantic 51

Le Mars 64, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42

Lewis Central 65, Norwalk 58

MOC-Floyd Valley 59, Sioux Center 47

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 78, Wilton 37

Midland, Wyoming 62, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 59

Monticello 46, Cascade,Western Dubuque 33

North Fayette Valley High School 47, South Winneshiek High School 33

North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Central City 39

North Mahaska, New Sharon 53, Colfax-Mingo 11

North Polk, Alleman 49, ADM, Adel 20

Pleasant Valley 87, Davenport, West 26

Pocahontas 50, East Sac County 15

Regina, Iowa City 76, West Branch 29

Seymour 51, Murray 32

Shenandoah 61, Creston 32

Sioux City, East 57, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 17

St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 55, Webster City 41

Underwood 57, Logan-Magnolia 37

Van Meter 59, Madrid 17

WACO, Wayland 44, Highland, Riverside 29

West Harrison, Mondamin 42, Paton-Churdan 27

