Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AGWSR, Ackley 67, East Marshall, LeGrand 32
Alburnett 64, Starmont 7
Assumption, Davenport 37, Clinton 21
Bishop Garrigan 66, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 23
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 60, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28
Bondurant Farrar 62, Boone 26
CAM, Anita 66, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 41
Calamus-Wheatland 56, Lisbon 29
Carlisle 59, Ballard 39
Chariton 54, Knoxville 45
Clarinda 67, Grand View Christian 34
Dike-New Hartford 64, Aplington-Parkersburg 26
Edgewood-Colesburg High School 63, East Buchanan, Winthrop 57
Exira-EHK 48, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42
Fremont Mills, Tabor 61, Sidney 18
Harlan 66, Glenwood 44
Harris-Lake Park 45, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 38
Hinton 62, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 13
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 61, Atlantic 51
Le Mars 64, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 42
Lewis Central 65, Norwalk 58
MOC-Floyd Valley 59, Sioux Center 47
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 78, Wilton 37
Midland, Wyoming 62, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 59
Monticello 46, Cascade,Western Dubuque 33
North Fayette Valley High School 47, South Winneshiek High School 33
North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Central City 39
North Mahaska, New Sharon 53, Colfax-Mingo 11
North Polk, Alleman 49, ADM, Adel 20
Pleasant Valley 87, Davenport, West 26
Pocahontas 50, East Sac County 15
Regina, Iowa City 76, West Branch 29
Seymour 51, Murray 32
Shenandoah 61, Creston 32
Sioux City, East 57, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 17
St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 55, Webster City 41
Underwood 57, Logan-Magnolia 37
Van Meter 59, Madrid 17
WACO, Wayland 44, Highland, Riverside 29
West Harrison, Mondamin 42, Paton-Churdan 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
