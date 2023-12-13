Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 76, Johnston 49

Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Dike-New Hartford 56

Audubon 64, Riverside, Oakland 49

Baxter 95, Meskwaki Settlement School 33

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, Riceville 61

East Marshall, LeGrand 52, AGWSR, Ackley 31

East Sac County 75, Pocahontas 41

Galesburg, Ill. 71, Burlington 54

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, Harris-Lake Park 48

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, South Hardin 36

Grundy Center 71, BCLUW, Conrad 16

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 22

Humboldt 71, Algona 52

Keokuk 82, West Liberty 50

Knoxville 80, Chariton 51

Lake Mills 83, Eagle Grove 59

Lawton-Bronson 62, Westwood, Sloan 58

MOC-Floyd Valley 51, Sioux Center 48

North Fayette Valley High School 65, South Winneshiek High School 44

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 67, West Hancock, Britt 63

Osage 55, North Butler, Greene 49

Sigourney 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 34

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 82, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 27

South O’Brien, Paullina 78, Trinity Christian 22

Sumner-Fredericksburg 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62

WACO, Wayland 76, Highland, Riverside 22

West Burlington 74, Central Lee, Donnellson 39

West Harrison, Mondamin 42, Paton-Churdan 27

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Jesup vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ppd.

