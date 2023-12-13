Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 76, Johnston 49
Aplington-Parkersburg 71, Dike-New Hartford 56
Audubon 64, Riverside, Oakland 49
Baxter 95, Meskwaki Settlement School 33
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 50, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 45
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 78, Riceville 61
East Marshall, LeGrand 52, AGWSR, Ackley 31
East Sac County 75, Pocahontas 41
Galesburg, Ill. 71, Burlington 54
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, Harris-Lake Park 48
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 52, South Hardin 36
Grundy Center 71, BCLUW, Conrad 16
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 47, Iowa Falls-Alden 22
Humboldt 71, Algona 52
Keokuk 82, West Liberty 50
Knoxville 80, Chariton 51
Lake Mills 83, Eagle Grove 59
Lawton-Bronson 62, Westwood, Sloan 58
MOC-Floyd Valley 51, Sioux Center 48
North Fayette Valley High School 65, South Winneshiek High School 44
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 67, West Hancock, Britt 63
Osage 55, North Butler, Greene 49
Sigourney 68, Iowa Valley, Marengo 34
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 82, St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 27
South O’Brien, Paullina 78, Trinity Christian 22
Sumner-Fredericksburg 65, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 62
WACO, Wayland 76, Highland, Riverside 22
West Burlington 74, Central Lee, Donnellson 39
West Harrison, Mondamin 42, Paton-Churdan 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Jesup vs. Union Community, LaPorte City, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..