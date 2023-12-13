Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada-Borup West 62, Win-E-Mac 28
Albany 75, Pierz 28
Caledonia 57, Rushford-Peterson 28
Chatfield 69, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
Cloquet 54, Cromwell 45
Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Park (Cottage Grove) 50
East Grand Forks 64, Crookston 35
Edina 54, Minneapolis Southwest 49
Fridley 66, South St. Paul 51
Hancock 84, Battle Lake 30
Hastings 63, Ellsworth, Wis. 53
Hayfield 70, Houston 31
Hiawatha 30, Community of Peace 11
Jackson County Central 71, Luverne 61
Kelliher-Northome 88, Lake of the Woods 36
Kittson Central 82, Red Lake Falls 48
Lake Park-Audubon 51, Fertile-Beltrami 33
Lakeville North 88, Eagan 41
Legacy Christian 47, Maple Lake 41
Maple Grove 72, Eden Prairie 65
Monticello 70, Zimmerman 31
North Branch 53, Hermantown 49
Pelican Rapids 70, Breckenridge 54
Roseville 63, Forest Lake 59
Sebeka 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38
South Ridge 76, Two Harbors 34
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Central 40
Spring Grove 42, Schaeffer Academy 38
St. Clair 59, Martin County West 47
St. Peter 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 52
Stillwater 66, Mounds View 48
