Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup West 62, Win-E-Mac 28

Albany 75, Pierz 28

Caledonia 57, Rushford-Peterson 28

Chatfield 69, Wabasha-Kellogg 38

Cloquet 54, Cromwell 45

Cretin-Derham Hall 61, Park (Cottage Grove) 50

East Grand Forks 64, Crookston 35

Edina 54, Minneapolis Southwest 49

Fridley 66, South St. Paul 51

Hancock 84, Battle Lake 30

Hastings 63, Ellsworth, Wis. 53

Hayfield 70, Houston 31

Hiawatha 30, Community of Peace 11

Jackson County Central 71, Luverne 61

Kelliher-Northome 88, Lake of the Woods 36

Kittson Central 82, Red Lake Falls 48

Lake Park-Audubon 51, Fertile-Beltrami 33

Lakeville North 88, Eagan 41

Legacy Christian 47, Maple Lake 41

Maple Grove 72, Eden Prairie 65

Monticello 70, Zimmerman 31

North Branch 53, Hermantown 49

Pelican Rapids 70, Breckenridge 54

Roseville 63, Forest Lake 59

Sebeka 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 38

South Ridge 76, Two Harbors 34

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 64, Central 40

Spring Grove 42, Schaeffer Academy 38

St. Clair 59, Martin County West 47

St. Peter 62, Glencoe-Silver Lake 52

Stillwater 66, Mounds View 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..