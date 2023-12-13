Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 69, Big Lake 67
Buffalo 76, Rogers 54
Centennial 61, New Prague 56
Chisholm 62, Greenway 41
Eden Prairie 82, Prior Lake 71
Farmington 64, Edina 61
Fertile-Beltrami 84, Lake Park-Audubon 44
Henning 67, Pillager 57
Hermantown 97, Princeton 67
La Crescent 92, Fillmore Central 49
Luverne 68, Jackson County Central 47
Lyle-Pacelli 62, Hayfield 50
Maple Grove 45, St Michael-Albertville 39
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 40
Minnetonka 89, Chaska 64
Mounds Park Academy 77, Hill-Murray 66
Mountain Lake Area 66, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 47
Park Rapids 73, Hawley 62
Proctor 78, McGregor 54
Rockford 64, Providence Academy 33
Sibley East 97, Nicollet 49
Southwest Minnesota Christian 75, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37
St. Anthony 78, Brooklyn Center 43
Wabasha-Kellogg 59, Chatfield 55
Wayzata 96, Shakopee 80
West Central 62, Sauk Centre 60
Winona Cotter 49, Lanesboro 31
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..