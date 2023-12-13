Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 69, Big Lake 67

Buffalo 76, Rogers 54

Centennial 61, New Prague 56

Chisholm 62, Greenway 41

Eden Prairie 82, Prior Lake 71

Farmington 64, Edina 61

Fertile-Beltrami 84, Lake Park-Audubon 44

Henning 67, Pillager 57

Hermantown 97, Princeton 67

La Crescent 92, Fillmore Central 49

Luverne 68, Jackson County Central 47

Lyle-Pacelli 62, Hayfield 50

Maple Grove 45, St Michael-Albertville 39

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 40

Minnetonka 89, Chaska 64

Mounds Park Academy 77, Hill-Murray 66

Mountain Lake Area 66, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 47

Park Rapids 73, Hawley 62

Proctor 78, McGregor 54

Rockford 64, Providence Academy 33

Sibley East 97, Nicollet 49

Southwest Minnesota Christian 75, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 37

St. Anthony 78, Brooklyn Center 43

Wabasha-Kellogg 59, Chatfield 55

Wayzata 96, Shakopee 80

West Central 62, Sauk Centre 60

Winona Cotter 49, Lanesboro 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..