Tuesday’s Scores
PREP HOCKEY=
Alexandria 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0
Andover 3, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3, OT
Armstrong-Cooper 4, Anoka 2
Benilde-St Margaret’s 5, Edina 2
Chaska/Chanhassen 2, Bloomington Jefferson 0
Chisago Lakes 12, Visitation 0
Cretin-Derham Hall 5, White Bear Lake 2
Crookston 2, Warroad 0
Detroit Lakes 5, MBA 4
Duluth Marshall 3, Windom 1
Eden Prairie 5, Prior Lake 2
Grand Rapids/Greenway 6, Rock Ridge 0
Lakeville South 3, Owatonna 0
Mankato East 7, New Prague 1
Maple Grove 5, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3
Mound Westonka 3, Wayzata 1
North Wright County 5, Hopkins/Park 0
Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 4, Prairie Centre 2
Waseca 4, Red Wing 2
Willmar 5, Luverne 3
