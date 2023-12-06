Tuesday’s Scores

PREP HOCKEY=

Alexandria 4, Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0

Andover 3, Centennial/Spring Lake Park 3, OT

Armstrong-Cooper 4, Anoka 2

Benilde-St Margaret’s 5, Edina 2

Chaska/Chanhassen 2, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Chisago Lakes 12, Visitation 0

Cretin-Derham Hall 5, White Bear Lake 2

Crookston 2, Warroad 0

Detroit Lakes 5, MBA 4

Duluth Marshall 3, Windom 1

Eden Prairie 5, Prior Lake 2

Grand Rapids/Greenway 6, Rock Ridge 0

Lakeville South 3, Owatonna 0

Mankato East 7, New Prague 1

Maple Grove 5, Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3

Mound Westonka 3, Wayzata 1

North Wright County 5, Hopkins/Park 0

Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 4, Prairie Centre 2

Waseca 4, Red Wing 2

Willmar 5, Luverne 3

Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

