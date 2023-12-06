Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 60, Wood River 45
Arcadia-Loup City 49, Anselmo-Merna 27
Cambridge 58, Southern Valley 52
Elkhorn Valley 60, Madison 21
Lewiston 34, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 32
Malcolm 66, North Bend Central 53
Norris 79, Wahoo 74
Oakland-Craig 56, Clarkson-Leigh 43
Ord 51, West Holt 46
Platteview 60, Plattsmouth 33
Seward 62, Lincoln Christian 51
Shelton 68, Pleasanton 35
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39, Sandhills Valley 25
Yutan 42, Arlington 41
Cattle Trail Invitational=
Hitchcock County 48, Southwest 42
Maywood-Hayes Center 68, Oberlin-Decatur, Kan. 47
