Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Lima Sr. 55, Bowling Green 52, OT
Perrysburg 53, Tol. St. Francis 41
Tol. Whitmer 63, Tol. Start 29
Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 35, Findlay 32
Division III=
Region 9=
Canfield S. Range 45, Brookfield 44
Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Louisville Aquinas 37
Perry 72, Atwater Waterloo 42
Youngs. Mooney 48, Chagrin Falls 47
Region 10=
Can. Cent. Cath. 60, Garfield Hts. Trinity 50
Region 11=
Chillicothe Zane Trace 53, Wheelersburg 39
Malvern 69, Zanesville W. Muskingum 60
Minford 77, Lynchburg-Clay 52
Seaman N. Adams 60, Lucasville Valley 48
Sugarcreek Garaway 68, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45
Division IV=
Region 13=
Dalton 55, Lowellville 36
Kinsman Badger 54, Vienna Mathews 37
Lucas 49, Monroeville 37
Mogadore 66, Salineville Southern 61
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 64, Norwalk St. Paul 51
Region 14=
Antwerp 45, Tol. Christian 44
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 51, Arlington 47
Convoy Crestview 53, Delphos St. John’s 42
Hamler Patrick Henry 36, Defiance Ayersville 27
Maria Stein Marion Local 35, Ft. Recovery 34
Ottoville 38, Kalida 34
St. Henry 58, New Bremen 45
Sycamore Mohawk 80, Vanlue 40
Region 15=
Berlin Hiland 53, Caldwell 46
Hannibal River 40, Strasburg-Franklin 26
Newark Cath. 63, Cols. Wellington 48
Northside Christian 53, Millersport 40
Region 16=
Cols. Patriot Prep 64, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 46
Galion Northmor 61, Delaware Christian 44
___
