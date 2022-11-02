Tuesday’s Scores

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=

Class AAAA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Lakeville North def. Lakeville South, 25-11, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18

Northfield def. Rochester Mayo, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Roseville def. Irondale, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18

Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14

Section 6=

Semifinal=

Burnsville def. Edina, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19

Minneapolis Southwest def. St. Louis Park, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Rogers def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21

St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19

Class AAA=

Section 1=

Semifinal=

Byron def. Stewartville, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23

Kasson-Mantorville def. Faribault, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-10

Section 4=

Semifinal=

Mahtomedi def. Chisago Lakes, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-9

St. Paul Como Park def. Hill-Murray, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Alexandria def. Rocori, 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20

Detroit Lakes def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17

Class AA=

Section 1=

Quarterfinal=

Caledonia def. Goodhue, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14

Cannon Falls def. Pine Island, 22-25, 25-10, 25-11, 25-16

Chatfield def. La Crescent, 22-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16

Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Medford, 25-16, 25-12, 25-11

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

Belle Plaine def. Norwood-Young America, 16-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-14, 15-9

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20

New Richland-H-E-G def. Waseca, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23

Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

Minnewaska def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 25-22, 8-25, 23-25, 15-12

Paynesville def. Litchfield, 25-20, 25-11, 22-25, 28-26

Pipestone def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-23

Windom def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Annandale def. Blake, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Maranatha Christian, 25-22, 26-24, 28-26

Rockford def. Kimball, 3-0

Watertown-Mayer def. Maple Lake, 25-11, 25-20, 25-7

Section 6=

Quarterfinal=

Pequot Lakes def. Holdingford, 25-14, 25-8, 28-26

Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15

St. Cloud Cathedral def. Milaca, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16

Wadena-Deer Creek def. Albany, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17

Class A=

Section 2=

Quarterfinal=

BOLD def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Martin County West, 25-21, 25-6, 25-23

Cleveland def. Springfield, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18

Mayer-Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 25-21, 25-9, 25-19

Section 3=

Quarterfinal=

MACCRAY def. Canby, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23

Minneota def. Wabasso, 25-9, 25-19, 25-11

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-14, 25-13, 27-25

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Adrian/Ellsworth, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18

Section 5=

Quarterfinal=

Mille Lacs Co-op def. Hill City, 25-17, 25-7, 25-11

Pine River-Backus def. Braham, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19

Sebeka def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-11, 25-17, 26-24

Verndale def. Nevis, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 16-14

Section 8=

Semifinal=

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Ada-Borup/Norman County West, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-14

Fosston def. Lake of the Woods, 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13

