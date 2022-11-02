Tuesday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
MSHSL Sectional Playoffs=
Class AAAA=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Lakeville North def. Lakeville South, 25-11, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18
Northfield def. Rochester Mayo, 26-24, 25-15, 25-18
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Roseville def. Irondale, 25-16, 19-25, 25-23, 25-18
Stillwater def. Mounds View, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14
Section 6=
Semifinal=
Burnsville def. Edina, 25-19, 25-16, 25-19
Minneapolis Southwest def. St. Louis Park, 25-14, 25-18, 25-15
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Rogers def. Sartell-St. Stephen, 25-12, 25-15, 25-21
St. Michael-Albertville def. Buffalo, 25-11, 25-19, 25-19
Class AAA=
Section 1=
Semifinal=
Byron def. Stewartville, 25-18, 25-13, 25-23
Kasson-Mantorville def. Faribault, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14, 17-25, 15-10
Section 4=
Semifinal=
Mahtomedi def. Chisago Lakes, 25-15, 25-17, 22-25, 25-9
St. Paul Como Park def. Hill-Murray, 25-21, 24-26, 16-25, 25-21, 15-10
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Alexandria def. Rocori, 25-23, 25-14, 24-26, 25-20
Detroit Lakes def. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 25-12, 25-17, 25-17
Class AA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Caledonia def. Goodhue, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14
Cannon Falls def. Pine Island, 22-25, 25-10, 25-11, 25-16
Chatfield def. La Crescent, 22-25, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16
Zumbrota-Mazeppa def. Medford, 25-16, 25-12, 25-11
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Belle Plaine def. Norwood-Young America, 16-25, 25-27, 25-21, 25-14, 15-9
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial def. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, 25-19, 22-25, 25-20, 25-20
New Richland-H-E-G def. Waseca, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23
Southwest Christian (Chaska) def. Glencoe-Silver Lake, 25-12, 25-16, 25-21
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Minnewaska def. New London-Spicer, 25-23, 25-22, 8-25, 23-25, 15-12
Paynesville def. Litchfield, 25-20, 25-11, 22-25, 28-26
Pipestone def. Redwood Valley, 25-12, 25-20, 25-23
Windom def. Montevideo, 25-11, 25-13, 25-14
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Annandale def. Blake, 25-13, 25-12, 25-10
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted def. Maranatha Christian, 25-22, 26-24, 28-26
Rockford def. Kimball, 3-0
Watertown-Mayer def. Maple Lake, 25-11, 25-20, 25-7
Section 6=
Quarterfinal=
Pequot Lakes def. Holdingford, 25-14, 25-8, 28-26
Sauk Centre def. Melrose, 23-25, 25-14, 25-22, 25-15
St. Cloud Cathedral def. Milaca, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16
Wadena-Deer Creek def. Albany, 25-23, 25-17, 25-17
Class A=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
BOLD def. New Ulm Cathedral, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18, 25-20
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey def. Martin County West, 25-21, 25-6, 25-23
Cleveland def. Springfield, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18
Mayer-Lutheran def. Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s, 25-21, 25-9, 25-19
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
MACCRAY def. Canby, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-23
Minneota def. Wabasso, 25-9, 25-19, 25-11
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton def. Southwest Minnesota Christian, 25-14, 25-13, 27-25
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Adrian/Ellsworth, 25-18, 25-20, 25-18
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Mille Lacs Co-op def. Hill City, 25-17, 25-7, 25-11
Pine River-Backus def. Braham, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19
Sebeka def. Browerville/Eagle Valley, 25-11, 25-17, 26-24
Verndale def. Nevis, 15-25, 25-19, 25-21, 12-25, 16-14
Section 8=
Semifinal=
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River def. Ada-Borup/Norman County West, 18-25, 25-16, 25-20, 25-14
Fosston def. Lake of the Woods, 18-25, 25-21, 20-25, 25-22, 15-13
