Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Class AAAA=
Section 8=
First Round=
Buffalo 64, St. Cloud Cathedral 50
Class AAA=
Section 2=
Quarterfinal=
Jordan 70, Worthington 31
Mankato East 59, Mankato West 46
Marshall 49, New Ulm 44
St. Peter 61, New Prague 53
Section 5=
Quarterfinal=
Monticello 60, Big Lake 35
Princeton 57, Chisago Lakes 50
Zimmerman 79, St. Francis 62
Section 7=
Quarterfinal=
Hermantown 72, Duluth Denfeld 34
Hibbing 53, North Branch 38
Class AA=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Caledonia 72, Lake City 61
Rochester Lourdes 73, Dover-Eyota 41
Section 2=
First Round=
Belle Plaine 43, Tri-City United 33
Glencoe-Silver Lake 78, LeSueur-Henderson 38
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 68, Medford 31
New Richland-H-E-G 75, Maple River 47
Norwood-Young America 54, Sibley East 37
Waseca 62, Blue Earth Area 29
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Fairmont 65, Pipestone 64
Luverne 70, St. James Area 45
Montevideo 57, West Central 49
New London-Spicer 56, Litchfield 40
Section 4=
First Round=
Columbia Heights 50, Twin Cities Academy/Great River Co-op 22
Minneapolis Edison 33, North Lakes Academy 29
St. Paul Academy 58, Math and Science Academy 50
Class A=
Section 1=
Quarterfinal=
Hayfield 54, Fillmore Central 46
Lanesboro 55, Kingsland 49
Section 2=
Second Round=
BOLD 67, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 42
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 83, Cleveland 26
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 56, Central Minnesota Christian 36
Mayer-Lutheran 77, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 62
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 44, Martin County West 40
Sleepy Eye 64, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 27
Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 83, New Ulm Cathedral 23
Section 3=
Quarterfinal=
Edgerton 53, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 41
Lac qui Parle Valley 56, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 38
Minneota 56, MACCRAY 46
Southwest Minnesota Christian 66, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 52
Section 8=
First Round=
Bagley 56, Clearbrook-Gonvick 45
Northern Freeze 65, Climax/Fisher 41
Red Lake Falls 63, Lake of the Woods 41
Win-E-Mac 53, Blackduck 38
