Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 90, Milaca 55

Alexandria 62, Moorhead 45

Andover 102, Blaine 82

Apple Valley 61, Burnsville 52

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 78, Maple Lake 30

Bagley 73, Crookston 58

Battle Lake 76, Lake Park-Audubon 49

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 79, Kimball 59

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 75, Chaska 66

Big Lake 87, Monticello 70

Bloomington Kennedy 80, St. Paul Como Park 71

Brainerd 92, St. Cloud Tech 64

Champlin Park 71, Robbinsdale Armstrong 63

Chanhassen 76, Waconia 61

Chesterton Academy 67, PACT Charter 57

Chisago Lakes 83, St. Croix Prep 60

Chisholm 55, Cromwell 26

Concordia Academy 75, St. Paul Academy 53

Coon Rapids 77, Elk River 76

Cretin-Derham Hall 83, Roseville 40

Delano 85, Princeton 77

East Ridge 72, Woodbury 46

Eastview 100, Prior Lake 88

Eden Prairie 71, Minneapolis South 59

Edina 67, Duluth East 46

Farmington 48, Lakeville South 39

Fosston 62, Hawley 59

Greenway 59, Mesabi East 51

Henning 58, NCEUH 49

Hermantown 79, St. Francis 70

Holy Family Catholic 85, Mound Westonka 54

Hutchinson 74, Richfield 62

Legacy Christian 67, St. Croix Lutheran 38

Liberty Classical 85, Washington Tech 49

Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 68, Verndale 57

MACCRAY 79, Ortonville 43

Mahtomedi 64, Tartan 51

Mankato East 65, Owatonna 63

Maple Grove 80, Rogers 56

McGregor 83, Mille Lacs Co-op 65

Melrose 55, Litchfield 40

Minneapolis North 84, Minneapolis Edison 72

Minneapolis Washburn 51, Blake 33

Mora 74, Spectrum 52

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 68, Red Rock Central 43

Nevis 68, Pine River-Backus 56

New London-Spicer 55, Rockford 50

New Prague 63, Bloomington Jefferson 57

New Ulm 66, Worthington 58

Northfield 66, Faribault 60

Orono 91, St. Louis Park 77

Park (Cottage Grove) 54, Forest Lake 40

Park Center 79, Osseo 65

Paynesville 75, Holdingford 55

Pequot Lakes 65, Aitkin 54

Rochester Century 61, Mankato West 55

Rochester Mayo 73, Winona 63

Rosemount 50, Eagan 33

Rothsay 81, New York Mills 52

Royalton 61, Eden Valley-Watkins 54

Sartell-St. Stephen 65, St. Cloud Apollo 54

Shakopee 93, Lakeville North 90

Simley 49, North St. Paul 46

South St. Paul 84, Two Rivers 55

Spring Lake Park 75, Anoka 68

St. Anthony 86, Zimmerman 85

St. Thomas Academy 78, Hill-Murray 47

Stewartville 62, Kasson-Mantorville 51

Stillwater 70, Irondale 55

Totino-Grace 83, Centennial 52

United South Central 63, Madelia 38

Wabasha-Kellogg 66, LeRoy-Ostrander 47

Watertown-Mayer 60, Jordan 40

Wayzata 64, DeLaSalle 61

White Bear Lake 75, Mounds View 73

Willmar 68, Fergus Falls 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Border West vs. Barnesville, ccd.

East Grand Forks vs. Breckenridge, ccd.

