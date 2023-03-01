Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Mosinee 87, Lakeland 71
Oneida Nation 73, Sevastopol 55
WIAA Playoffs Regional First Round=
Division 1=
Section 1=
Menomonee Falls 75, Milwaukee Riverside University 59
Oshkosh West 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42
Wausau West 56, Eau Claire North 54
Section 2=
Sheboygan South 65, Green Bay East 44
Section 3=
Madison East 72, Madison West 56
Sun Prairie 67, West Allis Central 65
Section 4=
Kenosha Tremper 69, Kenosha Bradford 64
Division 2=
Section 1=
La Crosse Logan 78, Sparta 63
Menomonie 77, New Richmond 70
Rhinelander 73, Ashland 49
Wausau East 68, Waupaca 53
Section 2=
Beaver Dam 72, Slinger 57
Menasha 62, Green Bay West 52
Pulaski 79, Luxemburg-Casco 62
Seymour 52, Marinette 29
Watertown 80, Milwaukee Vincent 64
Section 3=
Fort Atkinson 58, DeForest 44
Greendale 78, Delavan-Darien 51
Milton 66, Baraboo 52
Monona Grove 85, Reedsburg Area 79
Monroe 66, Portage 61
Racine Park 66, Elkhorn Area 61
Wilmot Union 64, Waterford 55
Section 4=
Milwaukee Arts 71, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 54
New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Cudahy 55
Shorewood 85, Milw. Washington 57
South Milwaukee 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 23
Waukesha North 68, Milwaukee South 42
Division 3=
Section 1=
Adams-Friendship 56, Black River Falls 49
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, Altoona 61
Mauston 73, Arcadia 67
Saint Croix Central 70, Ellsworth 38
Somerset 95, Amery 52
Spooner 71, Bloomer 25
St. Croix Falls 58, Barron 53
Wautoma 83, Stanley-Boyd 70
Wisconsin Dells 87, Viroqua 35
Section 2=
Amherst 62, Freedom 55
Campbellsport 76, Sturgeon Bay 48
Chilton 70, Denmark 63
Clintonville 51, Omro 49
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Sheboygan Falls 54
Peshtigo 78, Oconto Falls 58
Two Rivers 47, Kewaskum 34
Winneconne 77, Tomahawk 53
Wrightstown 74, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53
Section 3=
Berlin 84, Ripon 55
Dodgeville 57, River Valley 42
Edgerton 62, Richland Center 53
Evansville 76, Brodhead 59
Lake Country Lutheran 72, Whitewater 53
Lodi 44, Prairie du Chien 28
Lomira 74, Waupun 68
Mayville 77, Jefferson 41
Watertown Luther Prep 76, North Fond du Lac 45
Section 4=
Big Foot 78, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 38
Brown Deer 92, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 49
Clinton 67, Augustine Prep 46
Fuller Collegiate 73, Milwaukee North 56
Messmer 98, Cristo Rey Jesuit 63
Racine Lutheran 55, East Troy 44
Shoreland Lutheran 61, Saint Francis 57
University School of Milwaukee 56, Milwaukee School of Languages 46
Division 4=
Section 1=
Chequamegon 72, Boyceville 55
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Grantsburg 58
Colfax 70, Blair-Taylor 57
Melrose-Mindoro 59, Cadott 31
Neillsville 90, Mondovi 76
Regis 66, Osseo-Fairchild 50
Shell Lake 40, Webster 38
Spring Valley 72, Augusta 55
Section 2=
Bonduel 87, Crandon 56
Coleman 44, Algoma 42
Edgar 59, Nekoosa 52, OT
Necedah 51, Iola-Scandinavia 31
Oconto 75, Mishicot 41
Princeton/Green Lake 63, Montello 46
Stratford 66, Abbotsford 26
Section 3=
Aquinas 77, Westby 27
Cambridge 52, Randolph 32
Cashton 75, Boscobel 41
Cuba City 82, Riverdale 43
Fennimore 51, Iowa-Grant 42
Markesan 78, Wisconsin Heights 49
Poynette 73, Parkview 26
River Ridge 79, Lancaster 48
Section 4=
Laconia 84, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 56
Living Word Lutheran 67, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 48
Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 73, Destiny 53
Ozaukee 61, Roncalli 46
Random Lake 79, Manitowoc Lutheran 72
Sheboygan Area Luth. 59, Cedar Grove-Belgium 38
Valders 73, New Holstein 51
Williams Bay 55, Dodgeland 41
Division 5=
Section 1=
Bruce 59, Glenwood City 49
Clayton 56, Flambeau 40
Clear Lake 62, New Auburn 49
McDonell Central 77, Gilman 14
Mellen 74, Frederic 60
Northwood 68, South Shore 49
Owen-Withee 74, Lake Holcombe 28
Prairie Farm 72, Cornell 65
Prentice 69, Luck 54
Solon Springs 23, Butternut 17
Thorp 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48
Winter 94, Bayfield 82
Section 2=
Almond-Bancroft 89, Bowler 35
Assumption 60, Wild Rose 47
Athens 74, Rosholt 39
Columbus Catholic 74, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 35
Gibraltar 73, Wausaukee 34
Gillett 70, White Lake 23
Goodman/Pembine 48, Niagara 30
Laona-Wabeno 77, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22
Marion 69, Northland Lutheran 51
Newman Catholic 56, Tri-County 24
Pacelli 83, Gresham Community 35
Port Edwards 76, Tigerton 43
Section 3=
Barneveld 49, Shullsburg 43
Benton 64, De Soto 42
Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Brookwood 41
Gilmanton 52, New Lisbon 49
Highland 55, North Crawford 52
Hillsboro 78, Greenwood 37
Ithaca 73, Cassville 49
Loyal 63, Independence 47
Potosi 75, La Farge/Youth Initiative 32
Royall 72, Wonewoc-Center 14
Seneca 66, Belmont 17
Southwestern 65, Weston 29
Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Kickapoo 52
Section 4=
Black Hawk 58, Pecatonica 55
Catholic Central 64, Argyle 61
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 66, Hustisford 37
Fall River 85, Juda 32
GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 42, Sheboygan Christian 37
Hilbert 57, Lourdes Academy 48
Oakfield 74, Eastbrook Academy 47
Reedsville 88, Chesterton 29
Salam School 60, Albany 43
University Lake/Trinity 48, Johnson Creek 46
Wayland Academy 86, Valley Christian 54
