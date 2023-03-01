Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Mosinee 87, Lakeland 71

Oneida Nation 73, Sevastopol 55

WIAA Playoffs Regional First Round=

Division 1=

Section 1=

Menomonee Falls 75, Milwaukee Riverside University 59

Oshkosh West 71, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42

Wausau West 56, Eau Claire North 54

Section 2=

Sheboygan South 65, Green Bay East 44

Section 3=

Madison East 72, Madison West 56

Sun Prairie 67, West Allis Central 65

Section 4=

Kenosha Tremper 69, Kenosha Bradford 64

Division 2=

Section 1=

La Crosse Logan 78, Sparta 63

Menomonie 77, New Richmond 70

Rhinelander 73, Ashland 49

Wausau East 68, Waupaca 53

Section 2=

Beaver Dam 72, Slinger 57

Menasha 62, Green Bay West 52

Pulaski 79, Luxemburg-Casco 62

Seymour 52, Marinette 29

Watertown 80, Milwaukee Vincent 64

Section 3=

Fort Atkinson 58, DeForest 44

Greendale 78, Delavan-Darien 51

Milton 66, Baraboo 52

Monona Grove 85, Reedsburg Area 79

Monroe 66, Portage 61

Racine Park 66, Elkhorn Area 61

Wilmot Union 64, Waterford 55

Section 4=

Milwaukee Arts 71, Tenor/Veritas Co-op 54

New Berlin Eisenhower 58, Cudahy 55

Shorewood 85, Milw. Washington 57

South Milwaukee 68, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 23

Waukesha North 68, Milwaukee South 42

Division 3=

Section 1=

Adams-Friendship 56, Black River Falls 49

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 66, Altoona 61

Mauston 73, Arcadia 67

Saint Croix Central 70, Ellsworth 38

Somerset 95, Amery 52

Spooner 71, Bloomer 25

St. Croix Falls 58, Barron 53

Wautoma 83, Stanley-Boyd 70

Wisconsin Dells 87, Viroqua 35

Section 2=

Amherst 62, Freedom 55

Campbellsport 76, Sturgeon Bay 48

Chilton 70, Denmark 63

Clintonville 51, Omro 49

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 77, Sheboygan Falls 54

Peshtigo 78, Oconto Falls 58

Two Rivers 47, Kewaskum 34

Winneconne 77, Tomahawk 53

Wrightstown 74, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 53

Section 3=

Berlin 84, Ripon 55

Dodgeville 57, River Valley 42

Edgerton 62, Richland Center 53

Evansville 76, Brodhead 59

Lake Country Lutheran 72, Whitewater 53

Lodi 44, Prairie du Chien 28

Lomira 74, Waupun 68

Mayville 77, Jefferson 41

Watertown Luther Prep 76, North Fond du Lac 45

Section 4=

Big Foot 78, Milwaukee Saint Anthony 38

Brown Deer 92, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 49

Clinton 67, Augustine Prep 46

Fuller Collegiate 73, Milwaukee North 56

Messmer 98, Cristo Rey Jesuit 63

Racine Lutheran 55, East Troy 44

Shoreland Lutheran 61, Saint Francis 57

University School of Milwaukee 56, Milwaukee School of Languages 46

Division 4=

Section 1=

Chequamegon 72, Boyceville 55

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 72, Grantsburg 58

Colfax 70, Blair-Taylor 57

Melrose-Mindoro 59, Cadott 31

Neillsville 90, Mondovi 76

Regis 66, Osseo-Fairchild 50

Shell Lake 40, Webster 38

Spring Valley 72, Augusta 55

Section 2=

Bonduel 87, Crandon 56

Coleman 44, Algoma 42

Edgar 59, Nekoosa 52, OT

Necedah 51, Iola-Scandinavia 31

Oconto 75, Mishicot 41

Princeton/Green Lake 63, Montello 46

Stratford 66, Abbotsford 26

Section 3=

Aquinas 77, Westby 27

Cambridge 52, Randolph 32

Cashton 75, Boscobel 41

Cuba City 82, Riverdale 43

Fennimore 51, Iowa-Grant 42

Markesan 78, Wisconsin Heights 49

Poynette 73, Parkview 26

River Ridge 79, Lancaster 48

Section 4=

Laconia 84, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 56

Living Word Lutheran 67, Milwaukee Lifelong Learning 48

Milwaukee Juneau/Reagan 73, Destiny 53

Ozaukee 61, Roncalli 46

Random Lake 79, Manitowoc Lutheran 72

Sheboygan Area Luth. 59, Cedar Grove-Belgium 38

Valders 73, New Holstein 51

Williams Bay 55, Dodgeland 41

Division 5=

Section 1=

Bruce 59, Glenwood City 49

Clayton 56, Flambeau 40

Clear Lake 62, New Auburn 49

McDonell Central 77, Gilman 14

Mellen 74, Frederic 60

Northwood 68, South Shore 49

Owen-Withee 74, Lake Holcombe 28

Prairie Farm 72, Cornell 65

Prentice 69, Luck 54

Solon Springs 23, Butternut 17

Thorp 52, Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 48

Winter 94, Bayfield 82

Section 2=

Almond-Bancroft 89, Bowler 35

Assumption 60, Wild Rose 47

Athens 74, Rosholt 39

Columbus Catholic 74, Wisconsin Valley Lutheran 35

Gibraltar 73, Wausaukee 34

Gillett 70, White Lake 23

Goodman/Pembine 48, Niagara 30

Laona-Wabeno 77, Saint Thomas Aquinas 22

Marion 69, Northland Lutheran 51

Newman Catholic 56, Tri-County 24

Pacelli 83, Gresham Community 35

Port Edwards 76, Tigerton 43

Section 3=

Barneveld 49, Shullsburg 43

Benton 64, De Soto 42

Cochrane-Fountain City 67, Brookwood 41

Gilmanton 52, New Lisbon 49

Highland 55, North Crawford 52

Hillsboro 78, Greenwood 37

Ithaca 73, Cassville 49

Loyal 63, Independence 47

Potosi 75, La Farge/Youth Initiative 32

Royall 72, Wonewoc-Center 14

Seneca 66, Belmont 17

Southwestern 65, Weston 29

Wauzeka-Steuben 68, Kickapoo 52

Section 4=

Black Hawk 58, Pecatonica 55

Catholic Central 64, Argyle 61

Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 66, Hustisford 37

Fall River 85, Juda 32

GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 42, Sheboygan Christian 37

Hilbert 57, Lourdes Academy 48

Oakfield 74, Eastbrook Academy 47

Reedsville 88, Chesterton 29

Salam School 60, Albany 43

University Lake/Trinity 48, Johnson Creek 46

Wayland Academy 86, Valley Christian 54

