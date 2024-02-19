Tucker says Astros have `best team in league’ and open to signing long-term deal along with Bregman

By MARC BERMAN The Associated Press
Houston Astros Grae Kessinger and Kyle Tucker talk in the batting cages during workouts for Astros pitchers and catchers at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Karen Warren]

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker is open to a long-term contract and says preliminary dialogue had begun. José Altuve agreed two weeks to a contract that will pay $125 million from 2025-29, raising the Astros’ commitment to the second baseman to $151 million over the next six seasons. Tucker has a $12 million, one-year deal and is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. Houston faces an uncertain future with third baseman Alex Bregman, who gets $28.5 million in 2024, the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract. Astros GM Dana Brown anticipates making offers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.