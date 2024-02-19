Tucker says Astros are best team and he’s open to signing a long-term deal along with Bregman

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker is open to a long-term contract and says preliminary dialogue had begun. José Altuve agreed two weeks to a contract that will pay $125 million from 2025-29, raising the Astros’ commitment to the second baseman to $151 million over the next six seasons. Tucker has a $12 million, one-year deal and is eligible for free agency after the 2025 season. Houston faces an uncertain future with third baseman Alex Bregman, who gets $28.5 million in 2024, the final season of a $100 million, five-year contract. Astros GM Dana Brown anticipates making offers.

