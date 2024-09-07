Tucker Gleason’s 3 TD passes propel Toledo to 38-23 victory over Massachusetts

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Tucker Gleason threw three touchdown passes and Toledo pulled away in the second half to beat Massachusetts 38-23. UMass (0-2) punted on its first four possessions in the first quarter and Toledo (2-0) went three-and-out on its first three. But the Rockets picked up the game’s first first down when Gleason rushed for 18 yards on third-and-1. Gleason connected with Jerjuan Newton for a 40-yard touchdown on the next play and a 7-0 lead. Lurie’s 30-yard field goal cut the UMass deficit to a point, but Gleason connected with Junior Vandeross III for a 73-yard touchdown on the next play from scrimmage and Toledo led 24-16. Willie Shaw III ran it in from 4 yards out to up the Rockets’ advantage to 31-16 with 12:30 left to play.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.