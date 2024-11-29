Tucker DeVries scores 26, West Virginia beats No. 24 Arizona in another OT game at Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tucker DeVries scored 26 points, Javon Small made 7 of 8 free throws in overtime and West Virginia claimed third place at the Battle 4 Atlantis with an 83-76 victory over No. 24 Arizona. DeVries made his eighth and final 3-pointer during West Virginia’s 7-2 run to open overtime and Toby Okani added his third 3-pointer nearly two minutes later for a six-point lead. It was the third straight overtime game in three days for West Virginia (5-2), which also topped No. 3 Gonzaga on Wednesday to begin the event. Okani finished with 20 points and Small added 14 points for West Virginia. Amani Hansberry had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Love scored 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting for Arizona (3-4). Trey Townsend added 19.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.