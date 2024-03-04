Tuchel’s job on the line as wounded Bayern Munich hosts Lazio in Champions League

BERLIN (AP) — A whole season is on the line for Bayern Munich against Lazio in the Champions League on Tuesday. It will likely be Thomas Tuchel’s last game as Bayern coach unless his team can overturn a one-goal deficit after losing the first leg of the last-16 tie 1-0 in Rome on Feb. 14. That was the second game in a three-game run of defeats that ultimately led Bayern to announce Tuchel will leave at the end of the season. Bayern is already knocked out of the German Cup and the team is 10 points behind unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Bayern’s best hope of a trophy this season hinges on getting past Lazio to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.