Tuchel’s hiring by England sparks dismay and resignation among British soccer coaches

LONDON (AP) — British soccer managers have reacted with disappointment and a degree of resignation after a German, Thomas Tuchel, was hired to take charge of England ahead of a homegrown coach. Football Association chief executive Mark Bullingham says some English managers were interviewed for the role from a shortlist of “approximately” 10 names. Southampton’s Russell Martin is one of six managers from Britain and Ireland currently leading teams in the Premier League. Martin says there are “loads of English coaches really capable of doing the job as well.” Everton’s English manager Sean Dyche says it is “the reality of the modern game” that homegrown coaches are overlooked.

