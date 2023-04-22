Tuchel’s Bayern loses in Mainz, Bundesliga lead under threat

BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has endured a torrid return to his former club Mainz. His team squandered the lead and lost 3-1 in the Bundesliga. Sadio Mané scored and Bayern looked set to stretch its league lead to five points. But Ludovic Ajorque equalized in the 65th and Leandro Barreiro scored the home team’s second in the 73rd. Six minutes later Spanish left back Aarón Martín marked his 26th birthday by scoring Mainz’s third goal. Borussia Dortmund is two points behind Bayern and can go top later with a home win over Eintracht Frankfurt. Five rounds remain after this weekend’s games.

