Tuchel says Bayern calm in the eye of a storm after CL exit

MUNICH (AP) — Thomas Tuchel says the atmosphere at Bayern Munich remains calm and positive as the team tries to retain the Bundesliga title and avoid finishing a turbulent season without a trophy. Tuchel was a surprise hire last month to replace Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern chased a treble of trophies. Now the German champion is out of the Champions League after losing 4-1 to Manchester City on aggregate in the quarterfinals and was earlier eliminated from the German Cup. Tuchel has two wins from six games in charge ahead of Saturday’s visit to Mainz.

