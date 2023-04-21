Tuchel says Bayern calm in the eye of a storm after CL exit

By The Associated Press
Bayern's head coach Thomas Tuchel walks off after he was shown red card during the Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match between Bayern Munich and Manchester City, at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Wednesday, April 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

MUNICH (AP) — Thomas Tuchel says the atmosphere at Bayern Munich remains calm and positive as the team tries to retain the Bundesliga title and avoid finishing a turbulent season without a trophy. Tuchel was a surprise hire last month to replace Julian Nagelsmann as Bayern chased a treble of trophies. Now the German champion is out of the Champions League after losing 4-1 to Manchester City on aggregate in the quarterfinals and was earlier eliminated from the German Cup. Tuchel has two wins from six games in charge ahead of Saturday’s visit to Mainz.

