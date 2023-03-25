Tuchel ready for tough start at Bayern after surprise move

MUNICH (AP) — New Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged he faces a challenging start to his new job after his surprise hiring Friday to replace Julian Nagelsmann. Tuchel’s first game in charge is against German title rival Borussia Dortmund on April 1. Dortmund is Tuchel’s old club and he says “the challenge can’t be any greater” than to start with that game in his Bayern debut as coach. Bayern plays Manchester City in the quarterfinals of the Champions League 10 days later.

