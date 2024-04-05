Tuchel demands a reaction from Bayern in Bundesliga ahead of Champions League clash with Arsenal

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has challenged his “hugely annoyed” squad to bounce back from last week’s “Klassiker” loss to Borussia Dortmund. Bayern will have to do it without five players including Leroy Sané and Manuel Neuer who will be out of Saturday’s game against Heidenheim and doubtful for Tuesday’s Champions League quarterfinal game at Arsenal. Tuchel last week conceded the Bundesliga title fight to Bayer Leverkusen following Bayern’s loss to Dortmund. Now he says reaching the Champions League final is the club’s priority.

