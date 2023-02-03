Tubelis scores 40 in No. 5 Arizona’s 91-76 rout of Oregon

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis scored 40 points, most by an Arizona player in 28 years, and the No. 5 Wildcats avenged an earlier loss to Oregon with a 91-76 win. The Ducks manhandled Arizona 87-68 at home last month in Arizona’s biggest loss under coach Tommy Lloyd. The Wildcats returned the favor with a dominant performance, riding an early 21-2 run to a 15-point halftime lead. Arizona kept its foot on the gas from there, shooting 54% and dishing out 23 assists on 31 field goals. Tubelis overpowered and outran the Ducks in transition, hitting 16 of 21 shots. It was the most points by an Arizona player since Damon Stoudamire had 40 against Washington State in 1995.

