Tubelis’ double-double leads No. 4 Arizona past Cal 85-62

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis had 23 points, 14 rebounds and four steals to lead No. 4 Arizona to an 85-62 win over California. Tubelis, the conference’s player of the week, recorded his Pac-12-leading 11th double-double of the season. Tubelis leads the conference in scoring and rebounding. Pelle Larsson added 16 points to help the Wildcats (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12) to their seventh win in a row and 13th straight over Cal. Sam Alajiki scored 12 points to lead the Bears (3-21, 2-11), who dropped their eighth in a row. Lars Thiemann added 10 points and eight rebounds.

