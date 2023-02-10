Tubelis’ double-double leads No. 4 Arizona past Cal 85-62

By BEN ROSS The Associated Press
Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) is fouled by California guard Marsalis Roberson, left, while driving to the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Berkeley, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Azuolas Tubelis had 23 points, 14 rebounds and four steals to lead No. 4 Arizona to an 85-62 win over California. Tubelis, the conference’s player of the week, recorded his Pac-12-leading 11th double-double of the season. Tubelis leads the conference in scoring and rebounding. Pelle Larsson added 16 points to help the Wildcats (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12) to their seventh win in a row and 13th straight over Cal. Sam Alajiki scored 12 points to lead the Bears (3-21, 2-11), who dropped their eighth in a row. Lars Thiemann added 10 points and eight rebounds.

