Tubelis’ 25 points power No. 8 Arizona past USC, 87-81

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Azoulas Tubelis scored 25 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 8 Arizona ended USC’s 14-game home win streak with an 87-81 victory. It was the Wildcats’ first game since they were upset by rival Arizona State on an improbable half-court shot at the buzzer, 89-88. Arizona has not lost back-to-back games in the two seasons Tommy Lloyd has been its coach.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.