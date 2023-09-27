Tua Tagovailoa’s leadership key in Miami Dolphins’ offensive success

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa’s leadership growth has been notable so far this season. He is leading a Dolphins offense that ranks first in the league in several major offensive categories, including points (43.3), total yards (550.3), yards rushing (188.3) and yards passing per game (362.0). Tagovailoa is currently second in the NFL with 1,024 yards passing and leads the league in yards per pass (10.1) and passer rating (121.9). Despite the success, he isn’t putting too much emphasis on Miami’s 3-0 start because there’s a lot of football left.

