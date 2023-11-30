Tua Tagovailoa vows to limit turnovers as Dolphins enter final stretch of their season

By ALANIS THAMES The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa answers questions during a news conference after playing against the New York Jets in an NFL football game, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah K. Murray]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa said he needs to play better as his turnovers have mounted in recent weeks. Tagovailoa has 10 interceptions on the season, which is tied for the fourth-highest mark in the NFL, and he has turned the ball over four times in the past two games. Tagovailoa threw interceptions on back-to-back drives at the end of the first half against the Jets. One of those was returned for a touchdown. The second gave the Jets the ball with 2 seconds remaining in the second quarter before Jevon Holland intercepted the ball and returned it for a touchdown.

