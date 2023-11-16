Tua Tagovailoa, sporting a new look, talks Dolphins’ second-half expectations

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa emerged from the bye week wearing his curly hair in cornrows as he looks to help the Dolphins continue their hot start to the season. He has led the Dolphins to a 6-3 record and top spot in the AFC East at the midway point of the season and is tied with Josh Allen for an NFL-best 19 passing touchdowns. The Dolphins have had the NFL’s top-ranked offense for much of the season and their defense has improved to being the 12th-best group in the league. Miami hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.