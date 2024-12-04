Tua Tagovailoa shoulders blame for Dolphins’ 5-7 start and addresses criticisms of team’s toughness

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa led the NFL in passing yards in 2023, and he has been just as sharp for much of this season. But on Wednesday, Tagovailoa shouldered part of the blame for what he called a surprising 5-7 start, saying his month-long stint on injured reserve with a concussion played a huge part in the way this season has unfolded. Tagovailoa also addressed criticisms that the Dolphins aren’t tough enough, which resurfaced after their poor performance at Green Bay.

