Tua Tagovailoa says he wouldn’t do anything differently on tackle attempt vs. Rams

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dropped back to pass Monday and threw the ball toward Jaylen Waddle. Before the receiver could haul in the pass, Rams linebacker Christian Rozeboom hopped in front of him for the interception and turned upfield as Tagovailoa and the Dolphins chased him down. Then Tagovailoa did something that stunned many people watching. The QB, who has suffered multiple concussions in his NFL career, lowered his body and made a headfirst tackle. Part of Rozeboom’s leg hit Tagovailoa’s head. The play was quickly spread around social media, mostly because of Tagovailoa’s history with scary head injuries.

