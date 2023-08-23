Tua Tagovailoa responds to comments that ESPN’s Ryan Clark made about his offseason work ethic

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa responded pointedly to comments made by ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark that questioned his offseason work ethic. Clark, a former NFL player, said earlier this week that Tagovailoa wasn’t in the gym during the offseason. After Dolphins practice on Wednesday, Tagovailoa defended his offseason preparation and asked Clark to keep “my name out your mouth.”

