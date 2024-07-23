Tua Tagovailoa reports for first day of team meetings as contract extension talks continue

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has reported to training camp for team meetings, a sign that good faith could continue in ongoing contract negotiations. The Dolphins will begin workouts on Wednesday. Entering his fifth season, Tagovailoa is still playing under the contract he signed when the Dolphins made him the fifth overall selection of the 2020 draft. He improved his negotiating leverage for the coveted deal by throwing for 29 touchdowns and a league-best 4,624 yards last season.

