Tua Tagovailoa participates in Dolphins’ first day of workouts with contract unresolved

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa put his contract situation aside and participated in 7-on-7 drills as Miami began training camp workouts. The fifth-year QB is seeking a new, lucrative deal to place him on the same category as fellow quarterbacks who were selected alongside him in the 2020 draft. Tagovailoa did not speak to reporters. Meantime, the Dolphins are excited about the season and the prospect of ending a 24-year playoff victory drought. There will be major changes on defense with Anthony Weaver taking over at coordinator and new players including safety Jordan Poyer.

