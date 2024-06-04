Tua Tagovailoa not ‘concerned’ about contract situation, but wants something done; Hill talks future

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa said at Dolphins minicamp Tuesday that he’s confident a contract extension will get done. Tagovailoa is entering the final year of his rookie deal and looking to join several other quarterbacks in his 2020 draft class who have signed lucrative contracts. He will play on a $23.1 million fifth-year option in 2024 if a deal is not reached, but Dolphins manager Chris Grier has expressed that the intention is to keep Tagovailoa in Miami long term. Tagovailoa said there’s been progress made between his agents and the Dolphins, but he has paid attention to other quarterback deals.

