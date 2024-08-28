Tua Tagovailoa enters season hoping to lead Dolphins to first playoff win in 24 years

The Miami Dolphins are at a crucial point in their five-year rebuild under general manager Chris Grier. They have built a roster of stars and head coach Mike McDaniel became just the third coach in franchise history to lead the team to the playoffs in each of his first two seasons. But the Dolphins will enter the 2024 season without a playoff win in the past 24 years, the longest such drought among all NFL teams. Ending that streak depends largely on their ability to keep their stars healthy.

