Tua Tagovailoa could be back soon, but the Dolphins have plenty to fix even if he returns

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa could be back for the Miami Dolphins soon. That would be a welcome sight for a team that has struggled offensively with four quarterbacks taking snaps this season. Regardless of who is under center, coach Mike McDaniel knows his team is far from where it needs to be. The Dolphins have floundered since Tagovailoa was concussed in Week 2 against Buffalo and placed on injured reserve. He’s not eligible to return until Week 8. Miami’s struggles can be attributed to a combination of injuries, procedural mistakes, an inconsistent run game and a lack of production by its offensive stars.

