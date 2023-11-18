Tsohonis scores 35, Long Beach State has big surprise for Michigan with 94-86 victory

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Marcus Tsohonis scored 35 points, Lassina Traore had a double-double and Long Beach State shocked Michigan 94-86. Olivier Nkamhoua was in the midst of scoring 14 of Michigan’s 21 points in a 10-minute stretch and his layup gave the Wolverines their last lead, 82-81, with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. Aboubacar Traore’s thunderous dunk put The Beach back ahead, then Messiah Thompson and Tsohonis scored in the paint for a five-point lead. Dug McDaniel’s 3-pointer got the Wolverines within two points but Long Beach State sealed the win, with the key play coming when Aboubacar Traore tipped in a missed free throw.

