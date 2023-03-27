Tsitsipas wins in 1st action in Miami Open, Andreescu hurt

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at the Miami Open, the Greek’s first on-court match after a bye and walkover in the opening rounds. In women’s competition, 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada left the court in a wheelchair due to a lower left leg injury in the second set of her night match against 18th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova. There was no immediate word on the nature of the 22-year-old’s injury, or its severity. Tsitsipas had 12 aces in his first victory since an opening round win in Rotterdam over Emil Ruusuvuori in mid-February. In other women’s action, American Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed, dispatched Poland’s Magda Linette 6-1, 7-5.

