Tsitsipas wins in 1st action in Miami Open, Andreescu hurt

By The Associated Press
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece returns to Cristian Garin of Chile during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Marta Lavandier]

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Chilean qualifier Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 at the Miami Open, the Greek’s first on-court match after a bye and walkover in the opening rounds. In women’s competition, 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada left the court in a wheelchair due to a lower left leg injury in the second set of her night match against 18th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova. There was no immediate word on the nature of the 22-year-old’s injury, or its severity. Tsitsipas had 12 aces in his first victory since an opening round win in Rotterdam over Emil Ruusuvuori in mid-February. In other women’s action, American Jessica Pegula, the No. 3 seed, dispatched Poland’s Magda Linette 6-1, 7-5.

